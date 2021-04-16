Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of ketchup or catsup

If I’m on the go and buy a fast food lunch, one of my favorite practices is to squeeze out a pile of ketchup from a few of those red and white packages they give you to dip French fries into. I don’t distribute the ketchup over the pile because that way it’s uneven. I prefer to grab a fry and immerse. I think everyone does this at some time or other and I consider it an American tradition.
A few days ago, however, instead of getting the usual condiment pouch at the drive up window, they gave me a little plastic Solo cup filled with this weird orange-yellow stuff. It looked like a combination of Plaster-of-Paris and Cheeto dust.
“What the heck is this?”
“Fry dipping sauce.”
“Oh.”
The truth is, because of the pandemic, they had run out of ketchup packages. Everybody is out. Now, I can take wearing a mask every time I enter a store and even being limited in travel for months but not having ketchup with my French fries is downright serious. This sudden jolt to my operation of life led me to take a look at just what exactly ketchup is. Here is my report.
Online sources say tomato ketchup is a sweet and tangy condiment made from tomatoes, sugar, and vinegar, with added seasonings. The ingredients that support the flavor vary somewhat but commonly include onions, allspice, coriander, cloves, cumin, garlic, and mustard. From what I could find, ketchup is probably the most used condiment next to salt and pepper. It’s used to enhance hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, tater tots and just about any other edible hot dish, even spaghetti.
The word ketchup comes from the Hokkien Chinese word, kê-tsiap, the name of a sauce derived from fermented fish. It is believed that traders brought fish sauce from Vietnam to southeastern China where it migrated around the world.
It seems that fish sauce ketchup recipes began to appear in British and then American cookbooks in the 18th century but for the most part they were based on mushrooms. In the United States, mushroom ketchup dates back to at least 1770, and was prepared by British colonists in the Thirteen Colonies. Mushrooms were used instead of tomatoes because at that time, tomatoes, being from the deadly nightshade family of plants, were considered very poisonous. You may recall from my July 2017 column that this was debunked in 1820 when a New Jersey farmer, Colonel Robert Johnson, ate several while standing on the local courthouse steps and to the amazement of the watching crowd before him he didn’t suddenly die.
In 1824, a ketchup recipe using tomatoes appeared in a cookbook called The Virginia Housewife written by Thomas Jefferson's cousin, Mary Randolph. As the century progressed, tomato ketchup -- dropping the mushroom and fishy part -- began its ascent in popularity but as you would expect, it was sold locally by farmers who made it on their kitchen table. By 1837, Jonas Yerkes formed a company to produce and distribute tomato ketchup in a bottle nationally and within a few years, other companies, tasting success, followed suit.
In 1869, Henry Heinz, son of German immigrants, began packing foodstuffs on a small scale in his father’s basement at Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania. Expanding from this meager beginning when money started to flow, he selected as a first serious product Heinz Tomato Ketchup and the company began to really grow. In 1888, Heinz bought out his partners and reorganized the company as the H. J. Heinz Company. It now holds 60% of the ketchup market in the United States and an even greater extent in England.
But the early production of ketchup was beset with problems. Back in the early days of the 20th century most grocery stores were boiling hot in the summer, the advent of modern air conditioning still decades away and food did not last long in those conditions. To extend the shelf life of ketchup, many producers wanted to add sodium benzoate because that preservative limited bacterial growth and the shelf life of bottled products could be extended to over 40 weeks without loss of quality.
Unfortunately, sodium benzoate was banned by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1906 because it was known to form the carcinogen benzene when combined with vitamin C (for some reason it is OK to use today). As an alternative, Heinz pursued a recipe that eliminated the need for the preservative by increasing the sugar and vinegar content to the basic formula we have today. The only extra that was added later on was a few percent xanthan gum, which increases the viscosity we know and love today. Scientists say that ketchup has a thixotropic consistency.
As of last week, Heinz promised to increase ketchup package production by 25% to make up for the shortage. This means 12 billion more ketchup packets by the end of the year.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu