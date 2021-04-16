Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of ketchup or catsup

If I’m on the go and buy a fast food lunch, one of my favorite practices is to squeeze out a pile of ketchup from a few of those red and white packages they give you to dip French fries into. I don’t distribute the ketchup over the pile because that way it’s uneven. I prefer to grab a fry and immerse. I think everyone does this at some time or other and I consider it an American tradition.

A few days ago, however, instead of getting the usual condiment pouch at the drive up window, they gave me a little plastic Solo cup filled with this weird orange-yellow stuff. It looked like a combination of Plaster-of-Paris and Cheeto dust.

“What the heck is this?”

“Fry dipping sauce.”

“Oh.”

The truth is, because of the pandemic, they had run out of ketchup packages. Everybody is out. Now, I can take wearing a mask every time I enter a store and even being limited in travel for months but not having ketchup with my French fries is downright serious. This sudden jolt to my operation of life led me to take a look at just what exactly ketchup is. Here is my report.