Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of light emitting tattoos

I have been writing the Speaking of Science column for 11 years. I have covered just as many different topics as possible in the area of physical science, leaving the pseudo-science field of biology to my daughter Hannah who is now doing research at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland. Some of the more exciting subjects that I have covered include the history of Silly Putty, the inventions of Nikola Tesla and the discoveries of Marie Curie. They are fun to write about and in the process I acquire interesting facts that add to my knowledge base. You are never too old to learn something new.
This week I have found, while perusing Science Daily — a website that I use to keep up to date on new interesting developments — one of the oddest inventions destined to move our quality of everyday life forward. It is the first wearable Light Emitting Tattoo! Based on the concept of a light emitting diode you may soon see these devices on the inked arms of salespeople, dockworkers, or servers everywhere. They are easily applied without a needle inker and can be changed to fit the need.
Scientists at the University College London and Italian Institute of Technology, have published a paper in the March 2021 issue of Advanced Electronic Materials, “Ultrathin, Ultra‐Conformable, and Free‐Standing Tattooable Organic Light‐Emitting Diodes” that describes the breakthrough technology that they say “paves the way for a new type of “smart tattoo” with a range of potential uses.” The invention is a temporary tattoo with light-emitting technology found in TV and smartphone screens.
A look at the UCL website says the technology uses organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) applied in the same way as water transfer tattoos. That is, the OLEDs are fabricated on to temporary tattoo paper and transferred to the skin (or another non-human surface) by being pressed on to it and dabbed with water.
Professor Franco Cacialli (UCL Physics & Astronomy), senior author of the paper, said: “The tattooable OLEDs that we have demonstrated for the first time can be made at scale and very cheaply. They can be combined with other forms of tattoo electronics for a very wide range of possible uses. These could be for fashion — for instance, providing glowing tattoos and light-emitting fingernails. In sports, they could be combined with a sweat sensor to signal dehydration.”
Although a novelty right now, the idea of having a readout right on your skin, of something that you wear that indicates important biological parameters such as blood glucose levels and heart rate is very appealing. Such readouts could display your body temperature or even allow you to keep an eye on your blood pressure in real time. Dr. Cacialli goes one step further by saying “if the tattoo was turned the other way into the skin, they could potentially be combined with light-sensitive therapies to target cancer cells, for instance.”
OLEDs are a new form of light emitting diode that are finding uses in phones and flat screen TV sets although they have a long history. The observation that organic molecules could emit light was first made by French scientist André Bernanose in the early 1950s when he applied high alternating voltages to materials such as acridine orange, Later on in 1960, Martin Pope at New York University developed a special electrode arrangement that allowed controlled current flow into crystals of anthracene, an organic closely resembling naphthalene, commonly used for mothballs. It took several decades more until Chemist Ching Wan Tang at Eastman Kodak before the first practical OLED device was fabricated. This device used a two-layer structure with separate hole and electron transporting layers, much like a PN junction silicon diode, By 1999, Kodak and Sanyo had joined forces to research, develop, and produce OLED displays. By 2021 several manufacturers, including Sony are offering OLED large screen TV sets. Their claim to fame is they produce deeper black regions in the picture.
The tattoo OLED device the researchers developed is about 0.1 mils thick in total (less than the thickness of a piece of paper) sandwiched between two electrodes. It emits green light when a voltage is applied. The light-emitting polymer was created using a technique called spin coating, where the organic mixture is applied to a substrate which is spun at high speed, producing an extremely thin and even layer.
Senior author Dr Virgilio Mattoli, said: “Tattoo electronics is a fast-growing field of research. At the Italian Institute of Technology we have previously pioneered electrodes that we have tattooed onto people’s skin that can be used to perform diagnostic tests such as electrocardiograms. The advantage of this technology is that it is low-cost, easy to apply and use, and washes off easily with soap and water.”
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu