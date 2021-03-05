Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of light emitting tattoos

A look at the UCL website says the technology uses organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) applied in the same way as water transfer tattoos. That is, the OLEDs are fabricated on to temporary tattoo paper and transferred to the skin (or another non-human surface) by being pressed on to it and dabbed with water.

Professor Franco Cacialli (UCL Physics & Astronomy), senior author of the paper, said: “The tattooable OLEDs that we have demonstrated for the first time can be made at scale and very cheaply. They can be combined with other forms of tattoo electronics for a very wide range of possible uses. These could be for fashion — for instance, providing glowing tattoos and light-emitting fingernails. In sports, they could be combined with a sweat sensor to signal dehydration.”

Although a novelty right now, the idea of having a readout right on your skin, of something that you wear that indicates important biological parameters such as blood glucose levels and heart rate is very appealing. Such readouts could display your body temperature or even allow you to keep an eye on your blood pressure in real time. Dr. Cacialli goes one step further by saying “if the tattoo was turned the other way into the skin, they could potentially be combined with light-sensitive therapies to target cancer cells, for instance.”