Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of living longer

There’s an old dog at my ranch that we’ve had for 17 years. Every night he sleeps in his little hut we built for him from the time Hannah picked him out at the shelter, and he’s happy as a clam. To help Midnight keep mobile, my daughter Amber gives him some glucosamine supplements with his food every day and she swears it actually helps his leg and pelvic joints. Even though he is an old-timer, he still goes on walks with the younger dogs and they more or less “protect” him on the way. Perhaps the pills work.

But just this week a new epidemiological study by a research team at the University of West Virginia came out that touts the merits of glucosamine, saying that not only is it good for cartilage but it also may reduce overall mortality rates about as well as regular exercise.