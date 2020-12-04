Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of living longer

There’s an old dog at my ranch that we’ve had for 17 years. Every night he sleeps in his little hut we built for him from the time Hannah picked him out at the shelter, and he’s happy as a clam. To help Midnight keep mobile, my daughter Amber gives him some glucosamine supplements with his food every day and she swears it actually helps his leg and pelvic joints. Even though he is an old-timer, he still goes on walks with the younger dogs and they more or less “protect” him on the way. Perhaps the pills work.
But just this week a new epidemiological study by a research team at the University of West Virginia came out that touts the merits of glucosamine, saying that not only is it good for cartilage but it also may reduce overall mortality rates about as well as regular exercise.
In the paper published by the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, WVU Professor Dana E. King along with his fellow researcher Jun Xiang, make the claim that taking a glucosamine-chondroitin supplement every day for a year or longer can offer a 39 percent reduction in all-cause mortality. Since this is such a vast improvement for taking one pill a day, we should investigate this announcement. Hey, I’m down for a simple procedure that will extend my golden years. I mean, I would like to live to watch the end of this grade B movie and see just how the national debt of $23 trillion those in Washington have rung up finally gets paid off.
Glucosamine (C6H13NO5) is an amino sugar and is the starting point for the biochemical synthesis of glycosylated proteins and lipids. Some proteins that we need in our bodies do not fold correctly unless they are glycosylated by carbohydrates covalently attached.
The knowledge of glucosamine has been around a long time. It was first discovered in 1876 by Georg Ledderhose, the German surgeon when studying cartilage. He subsequently synthesized it by the hydrolysis of chitin with hydrochloric acid. For the record, chitin is a fibrous substance and actually the second most abundant biodegradable polymer produced in nature after cellulose. It is a component of cell walls in fungi and especially found in the exoskeletons of arthropods like spiders or shrimp. When you peel a shrimp it is the chitin you are removing. Because this is available in bulk, most glucosamine is manufactured by processing chitin from the skeletons of shellfish. To provide glucosamine for vegetarians and others allergic to shellfish, a small percentage is made using the fungus Aspergillus niger.
The scientists of the WVU study assessed data from 16,686 adults who completed the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1999 to 2010 and compared this data with available 2015 mortality figures. After controlling for various factors — such as participants’ age, sex, smoking status and activity level — the researchers found that taking glucosamine-chondroitin every day for a year or longer gave the above listed reduction in all-cause mortality – the same as doing daily exercise.
Furthermore, they discovered that taking the supplement was also linked to a 65 percent reduction in cardiovascular-related deaths. That’s a category that includes deaths from stroke, coronary artery disease and heart disease, typically the biggest killer in the United States. “Once we took everything into account, the impact was pretty significant,” King said.
Another study for longevity, this one from China and published in the European Society of Cardiology, is a paper entitled: “Tea Drinkers Live Longer.” It claims that those who drink tea at least three times a week will lead a longer and healthier life. While this sounds like a Lipton advertisement, the author Dr. Xinyan Wang, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China points out the distinction that “Favorable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.”
The analysis included a whopping 100,902 participants with no history of heart attack, stroke, or cancer lasting over 10 years. Participants were classified into two groups: habitual tea drinkers (three or more times a week) and never or non-habitual tea drinkers (less than three times a week) and followed-up for a median of 7.3 years. They found statistically that compared with never or non-habitual tea drinkers, habitual tea consumers had a 20% lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke and 22% lower risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and also 15% decreased risk of all-cause death. Drinking green tea was linked with even lower risks (almost twice).
Senior author Dr. Dongfeng Gu, said: “Mechanism studies have suggested that the main bioactive compounds in tea, namely polyphenols, are not stored in the body long-term. Thus, frequent tea intake over an extended period may be necessary for the cardioprotective effect.”
Goodbye diet Pepsi, hello green tea and glucosamine!
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
