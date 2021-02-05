Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of mahogany

Somewhere along the line I obtained a nightstand that is now in need of repair. It had been in my possession when I lived in New York and somehow had jumped into the moving van, first on the sojourn to California and later on my resettlement in Elko. I had always liked the wooden construction and its ability to allow the front door to open with a slight pull of my pinkie finger. Since I’ve had it for 40 years I felt obliged to keep it, even though the wooden door was pitted by the teeth marks of a dog chewing on it (honestly – I couldn’t make that up if I tried).

In a spurt of energy, I decided to repair the honored piece and searched online for a matching piece of mahogany that I could use for the front and was nearly bowled over by the price. In addition I became wary when the sites selling the wood stressed in several places the word “genuine mahogany.” Was there such a thing as “fake mahogany”? And why was it so expensive? That, I can tell you in a paragraph.