Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of mahogany

Somewhere along the line I obtained a nightstand that is now in need of repair. It had been in my possession when I lived in New York and somehow had jumped into the moving van, first on the sojourn to California and later on my resettlement in Elko. I had always liked the wooden construction and its ability to allow the front door to open with a slight pull of my pinkie finger. Since I’ve had it for 40 years I felt obliged to keep it, even though the wooden door was pitted by the teeth marks of a dog chewing on it (honestly – I couldn’t make that up if I tried).
In a spurt of energy, I decided to repair the honored piece and searched online for a matching piece of mahogany that I could use for the front and was nearly bowled over by the price. In addition I became wary when the sites selling the wood stressed in several places the word “genuine mahogany.” Was there such a thing as “fake mahogany”? And why was it so expensive? That, I can tell you in a paragraph.
True mahogany is expensive because it has been almost harvested out of existence and subsequently there is very little left in the world. Because it takes 70 years for a tree to reach its prime value, many younger trees have been prematurely chopped down by greedy lumber hunters who don’t care or want to save the tree for the next generation. For the last 200 years the importers of mahogany were the wealthy countries – primarily to make furniture.
Today the leading importer of mahogany is the United States, followed by Britain and the largest exporter is Peru which surpassed Brazil after that country banned mahogany exports in 2001. Sadly, up to 90 percent of Peruvian mahogany exported to the United States is illegally harvested. This is something akin to but probably not as sad as the thousands of elephants that were slaughtered in the 1800s for their ivory to make London-bound billiard balls.
So, why is mahogany prized so much? That’s easy to say. Mahogany has an inherent beauty coupled with an advantageous strength-to-weight ratio. Its deep reddish-brown coloring gives a bold, elegant style that simply exudes luxury. In addition, mahogany easily takes on stain and other finishes like shellac. Because it is very durable while rich in color, mahogany is used for paneling, expensive furniture, boats, and musical instruments.
Mahogany has an interesting history. First discovered in the Central American country of Belize by the early Spanish explorers, it quickly gained prominence as a wood for royalty. There are three distinct species of the tree and all are called “genuine.” The Honduran or big-leaf variety (Swietenia macrophylla) is the most widespread species and the only true mahogany commercially grown today. Up until the 1900s this tree generally grew in great numbers, wild and scattered in the jungles of South America. Countries like Peru, Brazil, Columbia and Venezuela began to harvest the trees where they were found, not bothering to replant for those taken.
The second type, Swietenia mahagoni, or Cuban mahogany is native to southern Florida and the Caribbean. It was formerly dominant in the mahogany trade and was the ideal material for hull construction of WWII patrol boats (PT boats – remember McHale’s Navy?). The Elco, Higgins and Huckins companies made hundreds using two layers of double diagonal cut mahogany planking with a glue-impregnated cloth layer in between, held together by thousands of copper rivets and bronze screws.
The third group, Swietenia humilis, is a small and often twisted mahogany tree limited to seasonally dry forests in Pacific Central America that is of limited commercial utility. Mahogany trees can grow to an enormous size – as much as 150 feet high and up to 12 feet in diameter. The origin of the melodic name is uncertain, but it could be a corruption of ‘m’oganwo’, the name used by the Yoruba and Ibo people of West Africa to describe trees of the genus Khaya which is closely related to Swietenia and probably used by those people when in South America.
As mentioned earlier, mahogany is often used for musical instruments, particularly the backs, sides and necks of acoustic and electric guitars and also drum shells. Due to its interlocking fibers, it has the ability to produce a very deep, warm tone compared to other commonly used woods, such as maple, alder, or ash. One famous guitar, the Gibson Les Paul line often uses the wood for its high end construction.
At last there is a bright spot in this report. Since mahogany was valued as a strategic material for the war effort, shortly after WWII, mahogany seeds were planted in vast numbers on the island of Fiji. With the trees reaching prime status, this is now the largest mahogany plantation in the world to date.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.