Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of missing matter

Shutting the motor off I got out, looked up, and there it was. Spanning the cold nighttime Ryndon sky was the wispy Milky Way, the side view of our galaxy. With its endless stars all straining and burning their best to be seen by those looking, I paused for a moment to reference myself against the light years of distance. So much we don’t know I kept telling myself and thought for a moment about the mysteries that still exist about our galaxy and are not explained in philosophy.
There are two glaring problems that astronomers don’t like to mention. One is called Obler’s Paradox and deals with question: why the night sky is dark? It shouldn’t be you know, because as you view stars further away there are correspondingly more and more of them. The falling off in light intensity is balanced out by the square in their density. I wrote about this question twelve years ago when I first started to write for the Daily Free Press. To this day nobody has a good answer. The other nagging problem is the disagreement about the mass of our galaxy. According to astronomers we only can see a mere five percent of the matter that makes it up. Something is wrong here because 95% of the stars in the Milky Way are missing!
How do we know this? I will tell you the analysis but first I have to go back a ways in the history of astronomy to the year 1543 during which occurred one of the most important events of the Renaissance. This was the discovery that the Earth was not located in the center of the solar system but orbits as a planet around the central Sun, as do all of the other planets, from Mercury to Saturn, the known planets at that time. Described in his book: On the Revolution of Celestial Orbits, Copernicus died on the day it was published because he was so afraid of what the ruling church might say about his version of where we stand in the firmament. It took quite a while. Once that was settled, many sky watchers such as Tyco Brahe of Denmark made it their practice to take very accurate measurements of the orbiting planets, some sightings down to fractions of angular degrees. Tyco was assisted by a young man named Kepler who stood next to him night after night for years, jotting down the data that was observed. Upon the death of his master, Kepler more or less absconded with the volumes of information and headed back to his home in Germany where he spent the next 20 years of his life analyzing the numbers. In what would have won several Nobel prizes (if they were given back then), Kepler discovered three fundamental laws of planetary motion that now bear his name. Most people know the first one, that planets move in ellipses around the Sun; the second says that planets speed up as they get closer to the Sun and the third, the hardest one to deduce, links the square of the time period for a planet to orbit the Sun to the cube of its distance away. This he did by looking at the data for Mars and nailed it on the head. Not bad doing cube roots on paper before the days of calculators. Kepler’s Third Law as this is called was very important especially when linked with Newton’s Law of Gravity because from their combination, the mass of the central star, in this case, our Sun. could be easily obtained. In analogous fashion, using both laws we can calculate the mass missing from our Milky Way galaxy because that also spins like a huge Ferris Wheel in space.
The Sun, like all the other stars in the Milky Way, orbits the center of the Milky Way. The speed of the Sun in its orbit is quite fast, about 140 miles per second, bringing all of the planets along with it as it goes. Taking about 225 million years for one circuit, this is a very long time for one orbit on a human time scale but a snap for celestial motion and it has been calculated that our Solar System has made about 20 trips since it formed 4.5 billion years ago. By using this data one can calculate the approximate mass of the Milky Way using the laws aforementioned. The mass of our galaxy is huge, about 2,000 billion times the mass of our Sun. It has to be big because the galaxy holds a lot of stars. Unfortunately, astronomers can only account for 100 billion, based on the number of luminous stars we can see. This is only about 5 percent so something is really off. Where is the other 95% percent?
Astronomers have an answer for this. They say the mass is there only we just can’t see it. It is officially called invisible matter or dark matter. Nobody really knows what it is or what particles make it up. Last week, scientists at the University of Sussex in Brighton, England, announced they will publish in March, in the weekly Physics Letters, a paper entitled: Theoretical Bounds on Dark Matter Masses, where they show the mass range for dark matter is much tighter than the science world originally thought. They also claim that gravity acts on dark matter just as it acts on the visible kind. Their results show that this strange dark matter cannot be either ‘ultra-light’ or ‘super-heavy’, as some have theorized. The team used the assumption that the only force acting is gravity, and calculated that whatever the particles are, they have to have a mass between one ten-millionth the mass of an electron to about 1% of that of a proton leaving out both protons and neutrons.
Professor Xavier Calmet from the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at the University of Sussex, said: “This is the first time that anyone has thought to use what we know about quantum gravity as a way to calculate the mass range for Dark Matter. This piece of research helps physicists in two ways: it focuses the search area for Dark Matter, and it will potentially also help reveal whether or not there is a mysterious unknown additional force in the universe.”
Maybe we will find it someday.
