Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of missing matter

There are two glaring problems that astronomers don’t like to mention. One is called Obler’s Paradox and deals with question: why the night sky is dark? It shouldn’t be you know, because as you view stars further away there are correspondingly more and more of them. The falling off in light intensity is balanced out by the square in their density. I wrote about this question twelve years ago when I first started to write for the Daily Free Press. To this day nobody has a good answer. The other nagging problem is the disagreement about the mass of our galaxy. According to astronomers we only can see a mere five percent of the matter that makes it up. Something is wrong here because 95% of the stars in the Milky Way are missing!

How do we know this? I will tell you the analysis but first I have to go back a ways in the history of astronomy to the year 1543 during which occurred one of the most important events of the Renaissance. This was the discovery that the Earth was not located in the center of the solar system but orbits as a planet around the central Sun, as do all of the other planets, from Mercury to Saturn, the known planets at that time. Described in his book: On the Revolution of Celestial Orbits, Copernicus died on the day it was published because he was so afraid of what the ruling church might say about his version of where we stand in the firmament. It took quite a while. Once that was settled, many sky watchers such as Tyco Brahe of Denmark made it their practice to take very accurate measurements of the orbiting planets, some sightings down to fractions of angular degrees. Tyco was assisted by a young man named Kepler who stood next to him night after night for years, jotting down the data that was observed. Upon the death of his master, Kepler more or less absconded with the volumes of information and headed back to his home in Germany where he spent the next 20 years of his life analyzing the numbers. In what would have won several Nobel prizes (if they were given back then), Kepler discovered three fundamental laws of planetary motion that now bear his name. Most people know the first one, that planets move in ellipses around the Sun; the second says that planets speed up as they get closer to the Sun and the third, the hardest one to deduce, links the square of the time period for a planet to orbit the Sun to the cube of its distance away. This he did by looking at the data for Mars and nailed it on the head. Not bad doing cube roots on paper before the days of calculators. Kepler’s Third Law as this is called was very important especially when linked with Newton’s Law of Gravity because from their combination, the mass of the central star, in this case, our Sun. could be easily obtained. In analogous fashion, using both laws we can calculate the mass missing from our Milky Way galaxy because that also spins like a huge Ferris Wheel in space.