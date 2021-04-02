Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of OLEDs

Our large screen plasma TV just called it quits. We have had it for over ten years so it was time to get a new one with upgraded technology such as a smart TV that can get directly online without a lot of hassle. We also wanted one with a bigger screen because as we are getting older a larger screen is easier to watch, especially at night. Unfortunately, there are just too many to choose from nowadays and you have to do some research to get the best set for your money. I remember my mom going through the same dilemma back in 1965 when we bugged her incessantly to get our family a color TV. Everyone in our neighborhood it seemed was switching over to color as evidenced by the huge empty TV cartons saying “RCA Color TV” popping up in the streets waiting for the trash pickup. She eventually bought one at Sears, an Admiral set, for $600 which was a lot of money back then. My inflation calculator shows that this is worth $5,009.79 in today’s money. No wonder mom hesitated as long as she did. Think about it, would you spend five grand on a TV today?