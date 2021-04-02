Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of OLEDs

Our large screen plasma TV just called it quits. We have had it for over ten years so it was time to get a new one with upgraded technology such as a smart TV that can get directly online without a lot of hassle. We also wanted one with a bigger screen because as we are getting older a larger screen is easier to watch, especially at night. Unfortunately, there are just too many to choose from nowadays and you have to do some research to get the best set for your money. I remember my mom going through the same dilemma back in 1965 when we bugged her incessantly to get our family a color TV. Everyone in our neighborhood it seemed was switching over to color as evidenced by the huge empty TV cartons saying “RCA Color TV” popping up in the streets waiting for the trash pickup. She eventually bought one at Sears, an Admiral set, for $600 which was a lot of money back then. My inflation calculator shows that this is worth $5,009.79 in today’s money. No wonder mom hesitated as long as she did. Think about it, would you spend five grand on a TV today?
With Consumer Reports in hand, my investigations indicated that an OLED television may be the best one for us. I compared these to the hundreds of standard LCD televisions that use cold-cathode bulbs behind the screen to illuminate the picture. There is a difference between the two of which I’ll explain. The LCD television set, the most common on the market for the last twenty years, uses an active liquid crystal matrix to produce the colors and image for the viewer to see. The light is created in the back part of the display by tiny fluorescent lamps. It’s a good bet that your computer monitor, as well as the family TV set is an LCD type. Unfortunately, some problems exist with this design that have never been fully fixed. For one, the angle of viewing has always been limited. While this is not a problem in a computer monitor, those watching a television from the sidelines would see a fuzzy picture as compared to those sitting directly in front. Again, not much a problem if you have a small family.
Secondly, the response times of the LCD elements that create the picture are slow and can cause some blurriness, especially when viewing quick moving scenes such as those found while watching sports programs. Thirdly, and this problem is the biggest, because the liquid crystals in front of the lamps can only "close" so much their black level produced on the screen suffers and most often they display dark shades of gray when the image is supposed to be black. Because of this, LED TVs were invented ten years ago to dim the light in back of the screen before it got to the LCD matrix. But, as you know, some scenes need a black region at the same time as a bright one and this is still a problem. Based on the above I looked past the LCD topology for something newer.
OLED technology is said to correct these shortcomings. The light output from an OLED display is generated in the same way as a standard LED light bulb in that flowing electrons give up some of their energy to create photons. But, as you will see, the difference stops here because in a white LED screw-in bulb the illumination is produced inside a single crystal of gallium nitride whereas in an OLED display millions of tiny individual pixels are needed to create the image. It would be unbelievably costly to harness single crystals to create the display because you would have to position and connect wires to each that ran from some control electronics. An OLED display does away with this problem by depositing the light emitting material all at once from a slurry poured through tiny holes in an alignment sieve.
The acronym OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode and the electroluminescent layer is a thin film of organic compound that emits light in response to an electric current. By depositing metallic conductors with a photolithography process, all pixels of the organic “sandwich” can be controlled and put down at once. For a display, the organic layer is situated between two conductive electrodes with the top one, usually a tin compound, being transparent. During operation, a voltage is applied across the organic material and this creates the light. The organic compound, which in reality is two or more layers of poly p-phenylene vinylene, acts like a PN diode junction. Sometimes dopants such as calcium are added to the organic to increase photon generation or adjust color purity. As in a solid-state silicon diode, both electrons and holes flow in the different layers and when they recombine, photons are generated - the color dependent upon the amount of energy given up by the charge carriers. Because the OLED can be officially turned off, absolutely black images are easy to make. There is no problem with viewing angles also because the light is generated without having to go through an LCD element. Because OLEDs work with electron flow and are not mechanical, their speed is a hundred times faster than a mechanical (molecule twisting) LCD display.
Here is something interesting that I found out. Almost all OLED manufacturers rely on material deposition equipment that is only made by Canon of Tokyo and of the twenty-two OLED display manufacturers worldwide, only two small factories are based in the United States, both of which are owned by Chinese conglomerates.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu