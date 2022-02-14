Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of palladium

“I’m telling you it’s a good investment”

“Are you sure about this?”

“Yes!”

That’s what someone said about the palladium stock I bought last Monday and willing to plunge, I bought fifty shares at $207. By Thursday it had dropped to $203 but that didn’t bother me as much as the rate of which it fell, straight down in one fell swoop, like a rock kicked over a 1000-foot cliff. That got me to thinking hey, I’d better do something quick before it falls any further. I put my order in that very night to unload this dog. It sold the next day at $202. Ouch.

But, what happened next was like that 1956 short story by Jack Finney. I have to stop and tell you. You may remember this one, it was required reading in high school. In it, this guy Charlie gets a chance to go to Verna, a place with no strife, no taxes, something like America must have been in 1890. So he pays his money and is waiting in an old barn along with others and he gets mad and frustrated thinking someone just scammed him and took his money. He runs out the door when suddenly whoosh, everyone is off to Verna but him. Well that’s how I felt on Friday when it jumped to $219. Whoosh – money out the window.

I had to tell you that story because it really happened. So last week -- not looking for a total loss -- I researched the element palladium and found some interesting things about it. Some are important especially with what’s happening in the news.

Palladium is an element with the symbol Pd and it is rare and expensive. It took its name from the asteroid Pallas that had been recently discovered in 1803, when the English chemist William Hyde Wollaston separated it from some crude platinum ore he was examining from South America. Using aqua regia and neutralizing with the base sodium hydroxide, he precipitated platinum as ammonium chloroplatinate with ammonium chloride. To this he added mercuric cyanide to form the compound palladium (II) cyanide, which he heated to extract the palladium, a lustrous silvery-white metal. It belongs to the platinum group of metals that includes rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and osmium as well because they have similar properties. A very exclusive group. You may even say the yacht club of the periodic table.

If you drive a gasoline vehicle you have palladium in the catalytic converter under the car. That’s why they cost so much. More than half the supply of palladium every year goes to produce catalytic converters, which as you know get rid of the harmful gases in automobile exhaust, turning them into harmless substances like nitrogen and carbon dioxide. You can say that palladium has helped reduce smog in our big cities. If you have ever seen some of the smog filled pictures from China choking everyone -- that’s what we would have now if it wasn’t for palladium. Unfortunately, palladium is quite scarce -- there are only a few places where it is mined in the world.

Russia is the top producer of the metal with 39% of the world’s supply, followed by South Africa (34%), Canada (10%) and the United States (6.7%). Here in our country, the Stillwater igneous complex in Park County, Montana, that was historically mined for chromium over the years is now producing palladium in part due to the tremendous price increase since 2010. Their website says they also mine other platinum group elements as well. But, as you can see, Russia is the big cheese in the palladium business due to their large Norilsk-Talnakh deposits in Siberia. Besides computer chips, the pandemic, and bridge closings, American auto makers would also have more woes if the Russian supply of palladium to the global market is somehow disrupted.

Palladium has many other uses besides as a catalyst. It is also used in electronics, dentistry, medicine, hydrogen purification, chemical applications, groundwater treatment, and jewelry. Even some high priced coins are made of palladium. Fuel cells that directly combine hydrogen and oxygen together making electricity rely on palladium as a key component. The use of palladium as a catalyst agent for organic reactions has bolstered the plastics industry for the last thirty years. Because a catalyst doesn’t enter the chemical reaction, it can be used over and over again. Recycling of scrapped catalytic converters helps with the limited supply.

I just wish it would have helped with the stock price before I sold it!

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

