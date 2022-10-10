Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of plywood

As kids we knew the advantage of using plywood to make our forts in the woods. When New York State was widening Sunrise Highway in my neighborhood, an infinite pile of discarded lumber was available for the taking and we simply helped ourselves on the weekends. After all, a sheet of three-quarter inch plywood at the lumberyard back then cost at least $5 -- a fortune to us. The construction workers were happy to see it go because they had less to cart away. A few of our forts even had two stories!

Because many of the tombs of the pharaohs contained traces of laminated wood it is known that the idea of making and using flat sheets of plywood is not new. Online sources say the ancient Egyptians and Greeks cut thin sheets of wood and glued them together and used this as a building material. It not only saved money sandwiching weaker material in-between stronger layers but made the resulting board stronger at the same time.

Technically, plywood is an engineered man-made sheet material manufactured from thin layers or "plies" of wood veneer that are held together with adhesive. By having the grain of each veneer rotated ninety degrees, several benefits are achieved. Primarily, as mentioned earlier, it increases the shear strength tremendously, making it very hard to bend, twist, or pull apart; secondly, it reduces the tendency of wood to split when nailed at the edges and in addition, it reduces expansion and shrinkage across the face.

In 1797 the British naval expert Samuel Bentham applied for patents covering several machines to produce plywood veneer layers. His was the first description in the modern era of a way to laminate several layers together with glue to form a thicker piece, although historians sometimes credit Czarist Russia for utilizing a crude type of plywood in their shipbuilding.

In 1860 machinery for plywood manufacture was improved by the Swedish engineer Immanuel Nobel, father of the famous Alfred. When dad took time off from experimenting with nitro-glycerin (with his sons) the senior Nobel invented the rotary lathe used to peel the veneer from the log.

Plywood was introduced into the United States just after the Civil War but its acceptance was rather slow – old time carpenters just didn’t like replacing the standard clap-board exteriors with flat sheets of wood. It took some time but by the 1930s, standard-sized 4-foot by 8-foot plywood sheets were starting to be used in the United States as a general building material because it did save money during home fabrication. Even the car manufacturers were getting into the act and using plywood for automobile running boards.

By the 1940s the United States was engaged in WWII where a large amount of plywood was employed for building PT Boats and landing craft. At the onset of the baby boom, the demand for building materials skyrocketed and contractors began using plywood exclusively for all new home construction because it was easy to use and stood up well to weather. This continued unabated and, by the end of the 1940s, there was eventually a severe shortage of lumber suitable for making plywood. It takes a specially dimensioned tree for the job.

Generally, plywood is made from either soft or hard wood and is typically available in 4 by 8 foot sheets with varying thicknesses, usually between one-quarter and three-quarters of an inch, although other sizes are available by special order (good luck waiting for them).

Softwood plywood is usually made either of cedar, fir or pine. The hardwood type, typically used for furniture or counter tops, is usually made from birch, oak, beech or mahogany. Sometimes one side of the wood is sanded smooth. As you can imagine, this costs more.

If you look for half-inch construction grade sheeting plywood you will not find it listed that way. The closest size for un-sanded material would be described as 15/32-inches, reflecting the manufacturer's tolerance of 1/32 inch. Although usually advertised as half inch, it’s nice of them to err on the side of less.

To make plywood from a tree a good round straight log called a “peeler” is required. The log is oriented horizontally, held in position by end rotating clamps and is set spinning while a long blade is pressed into it, causing a thin layer of wood to peel off. By continuous adjustment of the cutting knife the veneer is kept to a controlled thickness – usually about an eighth of an inch. The long sheets are then cut and dried, patched, graded and hot glued together in a large press pushing with at least 280 pounds per square inch.

There are different grades and classes of plywood which are represented by letters N, A, B, C and D. N plywood, a premium type, only allows six repairs per sheet. A-grade plywood allows 18. It goes without saying the smaller the number of knots and repaired defects the more expensive the plywood. Most sanded plywood is A-B meaning that one side has the A rating and the other side B. B grade allows knots up to one inch in diameter on its surface.

Most construction grade plywood is called CDX, where again, one side is of grade C and the other side is at least D. With D you can have knots as large as 2.5 inches in addition to splits and cracks. The X stands for exposure, which is determined by the type of glue used to bind the plywood together. It has nothing to do with “exterior” and it is therefore not water-resistant. If you want waterproof plywood you can buy pressure treated sheets.