Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of ramen

According to the Yokohama Ramen Museum, the delicacy first originated in China and made its way over to Japan in 1859, usually consisting of wheat noodles in a broth topped with Chinese-style roast pork. Perhaps it wasn’t popular at first because it took until 1910 for the first ramen shop to open in Tokyo, where they say the Japanese owner employed 12 Cantonese cooks originally from Yokohama to manufacture the noodles.

In 1945 Japan recorded its worst rice harvest in 42 years, causing widespread food shortages compounded by the fact that most infrastructure had been destroyed as a result of WWII. The government’s decision to drastically reduced rice production during the war in favor of military goods was not a good one either. To help out, the United States flooded the market in Japan with cheap wheat flour in an attempt to deal with the food shortages. At the same time millions of Japanese troops returned home from China and other places, where the wheat noodle dish was very popular. This led to the rise of thousands of street vendors selling ramen. Americans in Japan aggressively advertised the nutritional benefits of wheat flour as well.

In a country built primarily on a rice-based culture, ramen gradually became associated with city life and noodle selling pushcarts becoming as popular as New York hot dog wagons.