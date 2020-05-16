Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of ramen

The re-opening of our local beleaguered restaurants is a good thing. First of all, it gets needed money flowing again and puts people back to work who support families. For most families the puny stimulus check sent out by the government was gone before it arrived.
Secondly, we, as a nation, can begin looking forward to putting this terrible scourge behind us. Lastly, for me, I won’t have to suffer down a Cup of Noodles soup anymore for lunch as I’ve been doing every single day since March when I bought online a box of 100 beef cup soups from Amazon.
But I learned a lot about noodle soups. I found off the bat that you can’t shove the container in the microwave and walk away, it will boil and overflow the Styrofoam cup, making a mess on the spinning oven plate that you have to clean up.
If you fill it too low, the noodles won’t get cooked enough and you have a crunchy meal much like eating dried Scotch thistles. It takes a great deal of practice to be a good Ramen noodle cup chef and the schooling I received prompted me to take a closer look at their history.
Wikipedia says that ramen originally was a Japanese dish and the word translates roughly to “pulled noodles” which makes good sense. Many Japanese restaurants, such as those in Japan Town, San Francisco, proudly display bowls of ramen noodles as their base with meat or fish broth, in color menu pictures hanging on their windows, having toppings of all kinds from pork to sea cucumber (whatever that is).
According to the Yokohama Ramen Museum, the delicacy first originated in China and made its way over to Japan in 1859, usually consisting of wheat noodles in a broth topped with Chinese-style roast pork. Perhaps it wasn’t popular at first because it took until 1910 for the first ramen shop to open in Tokyo, where they say the Japanese owner employed 12 Cantonese cooks originally from Yokohama to manufacture the noodles.
In 1945 Japan recorded its worst rice harvest in 42 years, causing widespread food shortages compounded by the fact that most infrastructure had been destroyed as a result of WWII. The government’s decision to drastically reduced rice production during the war in favor of military goods was not a good one either. To help out, the United States flooded the market in Japan with cheap wheat flour in an attempt to deal with the food shortages. At the same time millions of Japanese troops returned home from China and other places, where the wheat noodle dish was very popular. This led to the rise of thousands of street vendors selling ramen. Americans in Japan aggressively advertised the nutritional benefits of wheat flour as well.
In a country built primarily on a rice-based culture, ramen gradually became associated with city life and noodle selling pushcarts becoming as popular as New York hot dog wagons.
In 1958, instant noodles were invented by Momofuku Ando, the Taiwanese-Japanese founder and chairman of Nissin Foods. Named the greatest Japanese invention of the 20th century in a poll there, instant ramen allowed anyone to make an approximation of the dish simply by adding boiling water and throwing some toppings on for good measure. In 1971 ramen noodles were exported from Japan by Nissin Foods under the name “Oodles of Noodles.”
Most ramen noodles are made from four basic ingredients: wheat flour, salt, water and kansui. This last ingredient is a type of alkaline mineral water, containing sodium carbonate and potassium carbonate, as well as a small amount of phosphoric acid. My cups of soup show exactly the same compounds in there listing of ingredients.
It seems that kansui is the distinguishing component in ramen noodles, and originated from Inner Mongolia, where some lakes contained large amounts of those minerals and whose water it was said was perfect for cooking noodles. The yellow hue you see on the dried noodles come from kansui.
Another popular manufacturer, the maker of Instant Ramen Lunch, began in 1953 with another determined Japanese young man named Kazuo Mori who operated a frozen fish distributorship in Tokyo. His company, Toyo Suisan had a taste for expansion and branched out into the instant ramen noodle business in 1961. Today they sell under the name Maruchan and operate a vast plant in Irvine, California. Maruchan produces over 3.6 billion packages of ramen noodle soup a year.
Next time you are at the supermarket, take a look at the box of Maruchan products. Their name is a Japanese word composed of two parts, “maru” and “chan”. Maru means round, as in the shape of a happy child’s face, and the word chan is an honorific suffix, used affectionately for a term of endearment. Naturally their logo is a happy kid’s face.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
