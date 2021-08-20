Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of root beer

While the old world gave us beverages such as wine and tea, there is one thing you can say for sure about root beer, it is, like Coca Cola, a North American invention. Root beer started in America because the natural habitat of the sassafras albidum tree ranges from southern Maine to eastern Texas. It was well known to the indigenous people living in that part of the United States being employed for both culinary and medicinal purposes way before the arrival of Europeans. Just for the record, the other base for root beer, the Sarsaparilla vine, is native to Mexico, making it still a Western-Hemisphere drink.

At the beginning, root beer was sold mainly as a syrup rather than a ready-made beverage. This continued up until the end of the Civil War. At that time, Philadelphia pharmacist Charles Elmer formulated the first root beer product for mass production. The story is that Hires learned about root beer on his honeymoon in New Jersey, where the woman who ran the hotel served an herbal tea made from roots known as "root tea". Believing those words to be too soft and unappealing to the working class, he was convinced by a friend to call the product “root beer”. Hires packaged a dry mixture of the roots in boxes selling it to housewives and proprietors of soda fountains wherever he could. All they needed to do was mix in water, sugar, and yeast. As you could guess with this extra prep required, the drink was slow to catch on,