Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of root beer

I knew the birthday party was going to be chaos. Eight kids in the middle of the summer, newly released from restrictions and full of pent-up energy, all running around and screaming. To mitigate this cringeworthy atmosphere, I suggested that we rustle up some ice cream floats complete with root beer and real vanilla and have them in the wings when the event begins to pass the boisterous maximum red line.
Interesting stuff this root beer. While made from a tree root, the only relation to beer is the foamy head it has when poured out of a bottle. Even without alcohol, it can be said that root beer has made some individuals quite wealthy as well will see.
Homegrown root beer was traditionally made using the root bark of the sassafras tree (Sassafras albidum) or sometimes the sarsaparilla vine (Smilax ornate) as the primary flavoring. Today it is mass produced with other admixtures depending upon manufacturer that can include some of the following large list: allspice, birch bark, coriander, juniper, ginger, wintergreen, hops, burdock root, dandelion root, spikenard, guaiacum chips, sarsaparilla, spicewood, wild cherry bark, yellow dock, prickly ash bark, sassafras root, vanilla beans, dog grass, molasses and licorice. Each has their own secret formula and besides the big guys, there are small local brewers in every state. Ironically, the main ingredient, sassafras oil has been banned since 1960 when the US Food and Drug Administration discovered a component called safrole was carcinogenic. Most bottlers use artificial sassafras to circumvent the problem although Hansen’s root beer, staying close to the original recipe, uses a safrole-free sassafras extract.
While the old world gave us beverages such as wine and tea, there is one thing you can say for sure about root beer, it is, like Coca Cola, a North American invention. Root beer started in America because the natural habitat of the sassafras albidum tree ranges from southern Maine to eastern Texas. It was well known to the indigenous people living in that part of the United States being employed for both culinary and medicinal purposes way before the arrival of Europeans. Just for the record, the other base for root beer, the Sarsaparilla vine, is native to Mexico, making it still a Western-Hemisphere drink.
At the beginning, root beer was sold mainly as a syrup rather than a ready-made beverage. This continued up until the end of the Civil War. At that time, Philadelphia pharmacist Charles Elmer formulated the first root beer product for mass production. The story is that Hires learned about root beer on his honeymoon in New Jersey, where the woman who ran the hotel served an herbal tea made from roots known as "root tea". Believing those words to be too soft and unappealing to the working class, he was convinced by a friend to call the product “root beer”. Hires packaged a dry mixture of the roots in boxes selling it to housewives and proprietors of soda fountains wherever he could. All they needed to do was mix in water, sugar, and yeast. As you could guess with this extra prep required, the drink was slow to catch on,
In 1876 Hires placed his product in the Centennial Exposition at Philadelphia. To make it exciting, and because Hires was a teetotaler, he marketed his concoction as the “temperance drink" and "the greatest health-giving beverage in the world." Soon after, business flourished and Hires opened a factory at 117 Arch Street in Philadelphia. But just as things started to pick up, disaster knocked when the Woman's Christian Temperance Union launched a boycott of his product. They said there was alcohol in the mixture. Hires ran his own analysis and advertised heavily that the amount of alcohol was about the same as in a half loaf of bread and obviously a product of fermentation. By 1886, Hires bottled the carbonated soft drink version and within ten years the soda was fully available across the country and today has the distinction of being the longest continuously made soft drink in the United States. Hires is now owned by the parent company of Dr. Pepper.
According to Wikipedia, not all commercial root beers were sassafras-based. One of Hires's early competitors was Barq's, which began selling its sarsaparilla-vine based product 1898 from Biloxi, Mississippi. Its unusual, sharp taste draws a unique following. and today is owned by the Coca-Cola company.
What about A&W? That company was started in Lodi, California in 1919 by Roy W. Allen using a root beer formula that he had purchased from a local pharmacist (deja-vous!). Eager to expand, Allen soon opened other locations in Stockton, as well as five more in nearby Sacramento and employed "tray boys" to bring the bottles to waiting cars. The next year Allen partnered with Frank Wright beginning the A&W brand. Today, A&W is also owned by Dr. Pepper.
What about Pepsi? Oh, they own Mug root beer.
I knew the birthday party was going to be chaos. Eight kids in the middle of the summer, newly released from restrictions and full of pent-up energy, all running around and screaming. To mitigate this cringeworthy atmosphere, I suggested that we rustle up some ice cream floats complete with root beer and real vanilla and have them in the wings when the event begins to pass the boisterous maximum red line.
Interesting stuff this root beer. While made from a tree root, the only relation to beer is the foamy head it has when poured out of a bottle. Even without alcohol, it can be said that root beer has made some individuals quite wealthy as well will see.
Homegrown root beer was traditionally made using the root bark of the sassafras tree (Sassafras albidum) or sometimes the sarsaparilla vine (Smilax ornate) as the primary flavoring. Today it is mass produced with other admixtures depending upon manufacturer that can include some of the following large list: allspice, birch bark, coriander, juniper, ginger, wintergreen, hops, burdock root, dandelion root, spikenard, guaiacum chips, sarsaparilla, spicewood, wild cherry bark, yellow dock, prickly ash bark, sassafras root, vanilla beans, dog grass, molasses and licorice. Each has their own secret formula and besides the big guys, there are small local brewers in every state. Ironically, the main ingredient, sassafras oil has been banned since 1960 when the US Food and Drug Administration discovered a component called safrole was carcinogenic. Most bottlers use artificial sassafras to circumvent the problem although Hansen’s root beer, staying close to the original recipe, uses a safrole-free sassafras extract.
While the old world gave us beverages such as wine and tea, there is one thing you can say for sure about root beer, it is, like Coca Cola, a North American invention. Root beer started in America because the natural habitat of the sassafras albidum tree ranges from southern Maine to eastern Texas. It was well known to the indigenous people living in that part of the United States being employed for both culinary and medicinal purposes way before the arrival of Europeans. Just for the record, the other base for root beer, the Sarsaparilla vine, is native to Mexico, making it still a Western-Hemisphere drink.
At the beginning, root beer was sold mainly as a syrup rather than a ready-made beverage. This continued up until the end of the Civil War. At that time, Philadelphia pharmacist Charles Elmer formulated the first root beer product for mass production. The story is that Hires learned about root beer on his honeymoon in New Jersey, where the woman who ran the hotel served an herbal tea made from roots known as "root tea". Believing those words to be too soft and unappealing to the working class, he was convinced by a friend to call the product “root beer”. Hires packaged a dry mixture of the roots in boxes selling it to housewives and proprietors of soda fountains wherever he could. All they needed to do was mix in water, sugar, and yeast. As you could guess with this extra prep required, the drink was slow to catch on,
In 1876 Hires placed his product in the Centennial Exposition at Philadelphia. To make it exciting, and because Hires was a teetotaler, he marketed his concoction as the “temperance drink" and "the greatest health-giving beverage in the world." Soon after, business flourished and Hires opened a factory at 117 Arch Street in Philadelphia. But just as things started to pick up, disaster knocked when the Woman's Christian Temperance Union launched a boycott of his product. They said there was alcohol in the mixture. Hires ran his own analysis and advertised heavily that the amount of alcohol was about the same as in a half loaf of bread and obviously a product of fermentation. By 1886, Hires bottled the carbonated soft drink version and within ten years the soda was fully available across the country and today has the distinction of being the longest continuously made soft drink in the United States. Hires is now owned by the parent company of Dr. Pepper.
According to Wikipedia, not all commercial root beers were sassafras-based. One of Hires's early competitors was Barq's, which began selling its sarsaparilla-vine based product 1898 from Biloxi, Mississippi. Its unusual, sharp taste draws a unique following. and today is owned by the Coca-Cola company.
What about A&W? That company was started in Lodi, California in 1919 by Roy W. Allen using a root beer formula that he had purchased from a local pharmacist (deja-vous!). Eager to expand, Allen soon opened other locations in Stockton, as well as five more in nearby Sacramento and employed "tray boys" to bring the bottles to waiting cars. The next year Allen partnered with Frank Wright beginning the A&W brand. Today, A&W is also owned by Dr. Pepper.
What about Pepsi? Oh, they own Mug root beer.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu