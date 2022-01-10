Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of spaghetti

Just when you think the holidays are over and things are getting back to normal, the wonderful National Spaghetti Day celebration comes up and there is nothing so good as a plate of Old Fashioned Spaghetti from Machi’s Saloon and Grill in Elko for lunch. A favorite of mine for years, many people reflexively stare when I cut up my spaghetti with a fork and knife before I eat and I confess, am not a spoon twirler.

Many people think that Marco Polo brought the dish back to Italy after visiting China in the year 1295. This romantic legend, according to the National Pasta Association of Washington DC, is not really true. They claim that pasta had already been invented in Italy a long time before Marco Polo's travels and even point to a fourth century BC Etruscan tomb that shows, carved right on the wall, a group of natives making what appears to be stranded pasta.

Marco Polo, however, did describe in his journal a Chinese food made based on rice-flour with similar appearance to the back home Venice "lasagna," but he never mentioned the word spaghetto, the Italian word for "thin string" or "twine" from which the word spaghetti is thought to originate.

How did it get to America? That’s an interesting story.

Eventually, pasta made its way to the New World through the English, and with the expansion of the New World, pasta’s popularity rapidly took off. Colonists brought to America the English practice of cooking noodles at least one half hour, then smothering them with cream sauce and cheese and this must have jump started the process.

But it was Thomas Jefferson who is credited with bringing the first "maccaroni" machine to America in 1789 when he returned home after serving as ambassador to France. It seems the principal author of the Declaration of Independence and our third president acquired a taste for continental cooking and brought back a French cook and many recipes for French and Italian delights. A drawing of his machine from the Library of Congress shows holes from which pasta dough could be extruded.

A little while later, the first industrial pasta factory in America was built in Brooklyn on the waterfront in 1848 by French immigrant Antoine Zerega. The story goes that he managed the operation with just one horse to power the machinery, and dried the handmade strands of spaghetti on the roof using the sun. It took a while but, like pizza, the true adoption of spaghetti happened directly after World War II when US soldiers returned home carrying with them the tales of interesting European meals.

No matter where it originated, dried spaghetti that you buy in a box is easy to make. There is an interesting video on Youtube for the curious that shows the 90 year old family business of the Martelli Company of Tuscany making spaghetti. Starting with Semola flour, they take you through the extruding, drying and boxing process and it goes quickly.

The modern technique to dry the strands after they are extruded is to bend them in half, placing them on a metal coat-hanger like holder and running the batch through an air/fan oven – a vast improvement over the roof/sun idea. They are then sliced to length and packed for sale.

On the presentation, a little known fact is quickly mentioned that a bronze spinneret is used when squeezing the plastic-like flour through because it provides a controlled rough outer surface on the strands which allows subsequent tomato sauce the ability to cling better. Drying of the newly formed spaghetti has to be carefully controlled to prevent the strands from sticking together, and to leave it with sufficient moisture so that it is not too brittle.

As you probably know, there are many different types of spaghetti. Here are a few:

Angel hair pasta is long and thin, thinner than normal traditional spaghetti. It’s best with light oil-based and cream sauces. Bucatini is spaghetti with a hole through the center that gives each noodle a hollow middle. In doing so, it hoards extra sauce inside. Fettuccine is somewhat like a flat spaghetti noodle. Because it’s thicker, wider and more dense, it works well with chunky meat sauces. Linguine resembles fettuccine, but a little skinnier. Most Italian restaurants serve this with seafood dishes such as clams and mussels, mixed along with white wine sauces. Then we have the wide flattened spaghetti such as pappardelle. Commonly used in ragu or bolognese but also great for seafood pasta. You may have seen Stringozzi, an Italian wheat pasta whose long, rectangular cross-section noodles are made by hand and generally served with black truffles or a meat ragu. The name of this type is drawn from its resemblance to shoelaces, as stringhe is Italian for strings.

Countries that consume the most pasta are Italy, followed by Tunisia, Venezuela, Greece, Chile, and the United States. Here we eat an average of 6 billion pounds each year. That’s over 18 pounds per person!

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

