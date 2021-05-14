Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science:The science of stoplights and green arrows

When was the green arrow added? Left turns are arguably among the most dangerous and inefficient driving maneuvers we regularly make. Traffic engineers aim to make those turns safer and faster through the judicious application of the green arrow turn signal. Online sources say left turn signals have been in use after WWII, but some of them have been rather unusual in appearance and operation (one version used for a while let turns go in all four directions simultaneously).

In the 1950s attempts were made to standardize the green arrow left turn signal by adding more at busy intersections. This helped with safety but only resulted in longer wait times as all the arrows cycle through.

Most drivers know that a green arrow indicates a protected turn and you should be all to move forward without opposing traffic coming at you because the opposite lane is stopped by a red light. However, you just can’t blindly roll forward because other vehicles or pedestrians may have entered the intersection before your green arrow came on. By law, you must still yield the right of way to pedestrians within a crosswalk.