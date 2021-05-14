Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science:The science of stoplights and green arrows

I remember my first traffic ticket. I was 19 and it was well after midnight. I had driven over two hours coming home from a friend’s barbecue out in South Hampton, Long Island and that sleepy feeling was setting in. Seeing the green turn to yellow about 100 feet ahead I reasoned there’s nobody around, the street’s deserted, so maybe I can make it, I just want to get home, besides I’ve got school tomorrow. Seeing the light just turn red as I crossed underneath, I was suddenly frightened alive when I saw the red lights flashing behind me and was pulled over. I crumpled the yellow ticket up and threw it in the back seat.
As Americans we take traffic lights in stride. Everyone gets their turn and it’s the luck of the draw when the timer turns the signal red for you. No favoritism to the mechanism, no bias for race, creed or gender. No political motives. When the light turns red, it’s red. We wait with anticipation for the green knowing instinctively that this is the only mechanism introduced by our government that plays fairly.
In most communities timed traffic lights are set according to schedules that are supposed to coordinate with peak traffic hours. This saves time and reduces traffic congestion. If you have ever come to a traffic signal that was broken and people are taking their turns one by one it sometimes gets confusing as to who is next. Can you imagine a town without any traffic signals at all? Intersections would be chaotic and dangerous.
It goes without saying that the need for stop lights grew in pace with the evolution of the automobile which for the most part started around 1910. In 1912, a traffic cop named Lester Wire, exhausted by the congested traffic at Main and 200 South Street in Salt Lake City, installed a manually operated signal complete with red and green lights on a ten foot pole over the intersection. In the fabrication, Wire reportedly dipped the bulbs in red and green paint to get the colors, choosing those according to nautical right-of way rules already in use.
Because of its birdhouse-like appearance, the traffic light became known as "Wire's bird cage". Patrolman Wire thought of having it patented, but ended up not doing so, being suddenly drafted into World War I. Five years after Wire's invention, Salt Lake City became the first interconnected traffic signal system in the United States. Eight years after Wire's invention, in Detroit in 1920, another policeman named William Potts introduced the third “caution” or amber light to the group. He also added a series of electrical controls that would ultimately result in the automatic traffic light. Officer Potts did not apply for a patent either.
The first inventor to secure a patent on the traffic signal was the African-American inventor and businessman Garret Morgan, who patented his invention of the traffic light with a STOP, GO and a third position for pedestrians. Morgan eventually sold his patent to General Electric where it was mass-produced, enabling Morgan to keep inventing. In Cleveland, Ohio, the Garrett A. Morgan Cleveland School of Science is named in his honor. Hopefully that won’t be renamed due to the “woke” idiocy prevailing in our country nowadays.
When was the green arrow added? Left turns are arguably among the most dangerous and inefficient driving maneuvers we regularly make. Traffic engineers aim to make those turns safer and faster through the judicious application of the green arrow turn signal. Online sources say left turn signals have been in use after WWII, but some of them have been rather unusual in appearance and operation (one version used for a while let turns go in all four directions simultaneously).
In the 1950s attempts were made to standardize the green arrow left turn signal by adding more at busy intersections. This helped with safety but only resulted in longer wait times as all the arrows cycle through.
Most drivers know that a green arrow indicates a protected turn and you should be all to move forward without opposing traffic coming at you because the opposite lane is stopped by a red light. However, you just can’t blindly roll forward because other vehicles or pedestrians may have entered the intersection before your green arrow came on. By law, you must still yield the right of way to pedestrians within a crosswalk.
Scientifically there is the difference between leading and lagging left turn arrows. Experiments from 1961 show that lagging arrows are superior in improved progression and preventing accidents. Although a lead left allows traffic to clear early in the cycle, important on a two-lane road, a lag left still allows cars to make the turn during the entire green cycle when gaps exist. In addition, lead lefts are dangerous to pedestrians who have the tendency to step into the street as soon as they see a red on their side (but the turning lane has the green arrow).
Up until ten years ago, all traffic signals typically employed 150Watt incandescent halogen bulbs averaging about $500 a year in electricity costs per traffic light. But because of the low efficiency light output and filament burn-out, nearly all have been replaced with 15Watt LED arrays that virtually last forever. Unfortunately, the low power consumption of LED lights can pose a driving risk in some areas during winter. Unlike incandescent and halogen bulbs, which generally get hot enough to melt away any snow accumulation, LED displays – using only a fraction of the energy – remain too cool for this to happen. As a response to the safety concerns, a heating element on the lens is usually added.
As my old salesman friend Fred Farrace used to say, “The enemy of ‘good’ is ‘better.’”
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu