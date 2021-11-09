Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of titanium

My neighbor, little Emily, sometimes stops in my shop after school to work on science projects I give her. In the list of fun things are separating a huge pile of LEDs I bought into red, blue and green all powered from a battery; using the microscope to look at bugs or working simple math problems on the whiteboard, in order to challenge the third grader.

I have even gone as far as setting up a computer for her to practice making drawings on Power Point and that’s where the music started. Somewhere along the line she learned about YouTube and started playing some current songs – all of which I found to be worse than terrible. In one of them the singer kept screaming “I am TITANIUM” for some unknown reason.

I looked up the lyrics later on finding to my disappointment it wasn’t a chemistry student but really a kid with supernatural powers that everyone is coming after. Emily said all her friends like the song. It must be popular because the video has received over 1.3 billion views on YouTube so far. Therefore, not to let an inspiration go to waste, I did a little research on titanium and now know why they called this out in the song. I will tell you at the end after we discuss the attributes of the element.

The metal titanium looks and feels something like aluminum. Lustrous and metallic white in color, it has a high melting point of over 1,650 degrees Celsius and is unaffected by strong acids and bases — completely resistant to corrosion in sea water, aqua regia, and chlorine. You can find it in the periodic table as element 22. It is lightweight and noted for its high strength-to-weight ratio – the highest of any element. Unlike aluminum it is a poor conductor of both heat and electricity, attributable to limited number of available electrons within its structure.

The history of titanium stretches way back to 1791 when it was discovered by a prominent vicar, William Gregor, in Cornwall, England. An amateur geologist, Gregor began a collection of Cornish minerals and eventually gathered some black sand called menachanite named for the valley of Menachan, near his property. He performed an analysis by dissolving the sand in an acid and reducing it to a purple solution with zinc. He deduced the mineral was made up of the oxides of iron and some unknown metal, dutifully reporting this to the Royal Geological Society of Cornwall.

Later the same year, a Berlin apothecary, Martin Heinrich Klaproth, discovered a metal from rutile — another oxide of the metal. Believing this to be a new discovery, Klaproth named it titanium after the Titans of Greek Mythology, but eventually it was clarified that Gregor made the discovery first. The good reverend also found titanium later on in corundum from Tibet, and in a tourmaline from a local tin mine.

The element occurs within a number of mineral deposits, principally rutile and ilmenite and is the ninth-most abundant element in Earth’s crust (0.63% by mass). It is the seventh-most abundant metal, falling just under potassium. It is present as oxides in most igneous rocks, in sediments derived from them, in living things, and natural bodies of water. Its proportion in soils is approximately 0.5 to 1.5%. Significant titanium-bearing ilmenite deposits exist in western Australia, Canada, and China. In the United States titanium is mined in only small amounts in Virginia, Nevada and Utah, usually in the form of ilmenite (FeTiO3) and rutile (TiO2).

The most common compound, titanium dioxide, is a popular photocatalyst and is used in the manufacture of white pigments for house paint, artists’ paint, plastics, enamels and even White-Out. When you buy copier paper, its bright white color is due to a thin film of the dioxide on the surface. Other compounds include titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4), a component of smoke screens and catalysts and titanium trichloride (TiCl3), which is used as a catalyst in the production of polypropylene.

The metal titanium can be alloyed with iron, aluminum, vanadium, and molybdenum, among other elements, to produce strong, lightweight alloys for aerospace, military, and industrial processes. Titanium is also used commonly in the medical industry because it connects well with bone and it has found surgical applications such as in joint replacements (especially hip joints) and tooth implants.

So why did that song say “I am titanium”? This I believe can be traced to its use in the A-10 Warthog Thunderbolt military fighter jet. Built by Fairchild-Republic for the United States Air Force, the cockpit and parts of the flight-control systems in the plane are protected by 1,200 pounds of titanium aircraft armor, arranged in sheets varying from 0.5 to 1.5 inches thick built in the form of a “bathtub” in which the pilot sits. The bathtub has been tested (and proven in combat in Desert Storm) to withstand up to 57mm explosive rounds.

