Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of vending machines, Part 1

Old Pop’s store sat directly along Sunrise Highway in my old neighborhood back in New York. On hot summer days when you could feel the heat baking off the brick walls of his store the outside red Coke machine was a favorite meeting point. For a dime it dispensed those short green bottles that we’d slug down in greedy swallows. If you didn’t leave the bottle in the wooden partitioned box stacked next to the machine he’d come out and yell as you were walking away. I guess two cents a piece was pretty important back in those days.

If you think about it, that old Coke machine was actually the forerunner of Amazon. A mechanical computer that dispensed a product without human intervention. No salary to pay, no taxes to deduct, no worry about liability or workman’s compensation. An apparatus that sold merchandise and collected money and Old Pop had one.

How could the boardroom suits at Sears and JC Penney have overlooked such a simple idea? Right now I can imagine a wall of vending machines that dispensed Craftsman tools and it seems easily doable given our state of technology. If a mechanism can be fashioned to dispense candy or soda, why not a Phillips screwdriver? America has been the land of vending machines for over a century. Let’s take a look at their history but first we must travel back two thousand years!