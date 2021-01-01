Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of vending machines, Part 1

Old Pop’s store sat directly along Sunrise Highway in my old neighborhood back in New York. On hot summer days when you could feel the heat baking off the brick walls of his store the outside red Coke machine was a favorite meeting point. For a dime it dispensed those short green bottles that we’d slug down in greedy swallows. If you didn’t leave the bottle in the wooden partitioned box stacked next to the machine he’d come out and yell as you were walking away. I guess two cents a piece was pretty important back in those days.
If you think about it, that old Coke machine was actually the forerunner of Amazon. A mechanical computer that dispensed a product without human intervention. No salary to pay, no taxes to deduct, no worry about liability or workman’s compensation. An apparatus that sold merchandise and collected money and Old Pop had one.
How could the boardroom suits at Sears and JC Penney have overlooked such a simple idea? Right now I can imagine a wall of vending machines that dispensed Craftsman tools and it seems easily doable given our state of technology. If a mechanism can be fashioned to dispense candy or soda, why not a Phillips screwdriver? America has been the land of vending machines for over a century. Let’s take a look at their history but first we must travel back two thousand years!
Online sources say that the first person to develop a device that gave out goods in exchange for money can be traced back to Hero of Alexandria, the Greco-Egyptian mathematician and engineer who not only invented the first spinning steam engine and gave us Hero’s formula (to calculate the area of a triangle), but also constructed a machine in 10 AD that after accepting a coin dispensed a quantity of blessed holy water. You can bet it was strategically placed in neighborhood temples ensuring an endless supply of customers.
Jumping ahead 1600 years, the next automatic selling type machine one finds is a primitive coin box that sold lumps of tobacco in the taverns of Merry Old England. Suddenly, in 1867, Simeon Denham was awarded a British patent (No. 706) for his stamp dispensing machine, and this is considered the first modern fully automatic vending machine.
Shoppers in the United States had to wait until 1888 for the Thomas Adams Gum Company to begin installing dispensing machines on New York City subway platforms. Feeling the pinch and loss in sales, a competitor, the Pulver Manufacturing Company, added small figures which would move around whenever somebody bought some gum from their machines. Ah, the beginnings of visual seduction.
It took another 20 years before the first automatic vending machine that could dispense soda into paper Dixie cups was invented. When operating this machine you had several choices to select from by pressing big round black buttons on the front panel. After doing so everyone crossed their fingers that the cup would fall properly into the holding slot before it was filled — otherwise your expensive soda ran down into the spillage drain — wherever that went.
In 1930 cold bottled soft drink machines were introduced, followed by the first Coca-Cola bottle vending machine built by the Vendolator Company in 1937. Because the glass bottle was so ingrained in our history and relatively easy to open, it wasn’t until 1967 that soda machines dispensed soda pop in cans.
Also, for some reason, it took a while for snack machines to become popular. The first glass front design where you could actually see the potato chips you were buying wasn’t manufactured until 1972 by the Polyvend Corp.
The cigarette vending machine, the sinister contraption that on its own sadly led fools the way to ashen death, was invented way before any soda machine by American inventor William H. Rowe. In the 1920s, Rowe worked as the clerk of the LA police court and, always the innovator, he would occasionally take home odds and ends that were confiscated by the police to tinker with. In 1926, Rowe invented the world’s first machine for selling packs of cigarettes out of a confiscated moonshine whiskey still and a cigar box. Rowe served as the president of his manufacturing company for 15 years, making millions until he retired in 1939 to spend the rest of his life on a 4,000-acre ranch in Yerington, Nevada.
The heart of all early vending machines was the coin-accepting mechanism. Usually constructed in the form of a channel, or group of channels and containing trip levers which yield only to objects of certain sizes, shapes and weights, this intricate instrument had to be able to take various combinations of coins and work without using electricity – a tall order. The device has to be reliable and guard against theft.
Early vending machines were terrible at distinguishing between actual coins from the US Mint and slugs, frauds made of other metals. Steel knockouts from electrical boxes or brass washers were almost the exact size of nickels and could be depended on to trick simple rotating slot devices such as gumball machines (or even parking meters).
Throughout the 1930s and 1940s, laws were passed banning the manufacture of objects designed to mimic coins; but around the same time, vending-machine technology improved so that the machines were better able to detect and reject fake coins, for example, by placing a magnet in the slot. To this day there are still machines in service that count coins mechanically. One example is the blue newspaper boxes that sell the Elko Daily Free Press.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.