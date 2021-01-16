Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of vending machines, Part 2

Despite the possibility of theft, the profit margins for vending machines is usually quite high. Take the simple gumball machine found in every grocery store. Because the owner can purchase a bright fancy colored gumball for around 2 cents and sell them for 25 cents, a 1150% markup can be realized, not bad for something that has a relatively long shelf life. If you don’t believe the quantity of sales is high, think back on how many times you may have wheedled mom out of a quarter for a gumball while heading out of the store after shopping and you get the idea of the potential sales level. Many operators of such machines donate a percentage of their profits to charity (and proudly list this) so that locations will allow them to place the machines for free. The “helping charity” ploy can work wonders when mom say’s “No” for the umpteenth time.

You probably have noticed over the last five years the appearance of ACM’s, or automatic charging machine at places that offer large amounts of foot traffic such as airports or shopping malls. This device provides one the ability to recharge a mobile phone for a small fee. Because most travelers or shoppers are in a constant state of rush, these machines are designed to charge much faster than normal and can top off a depleted I-phone in as little as 10 minutes.