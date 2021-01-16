Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of vending machines, Part 2

This week I will continue my column on the science of vending machines, picking up from where we left off. It is a fascinating technology that will seriously expand in the next decade as unskilled labor clamors for a minimum wage of $15 per hour.
The vending machine is actually one of the first robots that provided a service in exchange for money. But, being a piece of equipment, and usually standing unguarded, you can imagine the danger they constantly face. Not only does it have products within its structure but they contain collected money as well – which may amount to well over $200 in the coin box, a tempting target outside a closed gas station at night.
Historically, the most prevalent form of theft from a vending machine is from people using counterfeit coins, often called slugs. Early vending machines were terrible at distinguishing between actual coins from the US Mint and frauds that are the just the right size but made of other, cheaper metal. Steel knockouts from electrical boxes could sometimes trick a primitive machines and many an enterprising person has placed a brass washer in a gumball machine or parking meter over the years.
Throughout the 1930s and 1940s, laws were passed banning the manufacture of objects designed to mimic coins; but around the same time, vending-machine technology improved so that the coin mechanisms were better able to detect fakes. The iron slug for example is caught by magnets strategically placed within the coin slot and highly developed scales weigh out the proffered coin, discarding any that are not within the tolerance set by the manufacturer. To this day there are still machines in service that count mechanically and can work with many different combinations of supplied coins. One example is the blue newspaper boxes that sell the Elko Daily Free Press scattered around town.
Despite the possibility of theft, the profit margins for vending machines is usually quite high. Take the simple gumball machine found in every grocery store. Because the owner can purchase a bright fancy colored gumball for around 2 cents and sell them for 25 cents, a 1150% markup can be realized, not bad for something that has a relatively long shelf life. If you don’t believe the quantity of sales is high, think back on how many times you may have wheedled mom out of a quarter for a gumball while heading out of the store after shopping and you get the idea of the potential sales level. Many operators of such machines donate a percentage of their profits to charity (and proudly list this) so that locations will allow them to place the machines for free. The “helping charity” ploy can work wonders when mom say’s “No” for the umpteenth time.
You probably have noticed over the last five years the appearance of ACM’s, or automatic charging machine at places that offer large amounts of foot traffic such as airports or shopping malls. This device provides one the ability to recharge a mobile phone for a small fee. Because most travelers or shoppers are in a constant state of rush, these machines are designed to charge much faster than normal and can top off a depleted I-phone in as little as 10 minutes.
As our country gears up for the inevitable inflation that will hit you will see the appearance of gold vending machines. Already, within the United States, (Florida) there are a few operating that dispense tiny 24 karat gold bars in 1, 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 gram sizes. Other items for sale may include gold coins such as the Krugerrand, or the one ounce Canadian Maple Leaf all at 30% over the instantaneous spot value of gold. These “gold ATMs” are designed to be placed, like the phone chargers, in shopping malls and airports and are meant to make ordinary people comfortable with the idea of investing in gold. The vending machines update their prices to market value every minute over an encrypted internet connection. Look for them in Las Vegas this year.
As more and more people flock back to malls and travel, look for new and exotic vending machines that serve food. The soon-to-be-in-our-neck-of-the-woods French Fry vending machine will be seen as well as the Let’s Pizza apparatus that makes fresh pizza from scratch. By combing water, flour, tomato sauce, and fresh ingredients customers can watch their pizza cooking in an infrared oven through a little front window. It takes about three minutes from start to finish although it probably doesn’t throw the dough into the air as any self respecting Italian pizza chef would.
In keeping with the present times, The University of California San Diego campus has launched a “Return to Learn” campaign that includes nearly a dozen vending machines placed around campus offering self-administered COVID-19 test kits. Because the 10,000 students living on campus are required to be tested once a week, with no more than nine days between two tests, the testing is available free to students. They can acquire the test kit from the machine with a simple swipe of a student ID card. They then perform the test and return it to an on-campus lab within 72 hours. “They’re an amazing innovation, simple, effective and impactful,” UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said.
With a little stretch of the imagination, you’ll probably see an Orange Julius machine at shopping malls too, as soon as Warren Buffett, owner of the franchise, realizes the golden opportunity this will be.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.