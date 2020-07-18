Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of weather temperature

It used to be that our own Death Valley’s highest official temperature reading was 134 F, taken on July 10, 1913 but this too has been criticized by the WMO. Although still listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, this record is no longer accepted because as early as 1949 Dr. Arnold Court, a weather scientist, came to the conclusion that the temperature measurement may have been the result of a sandstorm that occurred at the time. Court stated that “such a storm may have caused superheated surface materials to hit upon the temperature in the shelter.” Other weather historians such as Christopher Burt, and William Reid have also claimed that the 1913 Death Valley reading is “a myth,” and is at least four degrees too high. So as of today, the highest officially accepted on Earth is 129.2 Fahrenheit recorded in Death Valley on June 20, 2013.

But, it seems hotter temperatures have been recorded. Consider the strange phenomenon called a “heat burst.” This is a rare atmospheric event characterized by gusty winds along with a rapid increase in temperature and decrease in dew point (temperature where humidity deposits on surfaces). Heat bursts typically occur during night-time and are associated with decaying thunderstorms.