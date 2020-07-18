Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of weather temperature

Several news stories this week claimed we may see a new temperature extreme in Death Valley soon that exceeds the current record of 129.2 F, taken at the appropriately named Furnace Creek, seven years ago.
Officially, Death Valley is the hottest place on Earth, far surpassing in temperature the greatest deserts of the world, the Sahara, the Gobi and those in Central Australia. You would think that the Land Down Under would take the prize for scorchers because we are actually closer to the sun during their summer, but no, it is our own Death Valley that holds the record and it’s not even on the equator!
If you have ever been to Death Valley, you know it has a long and narrow shape. At 282 feet below sea level in Badwater Basin, it is the second deepest spot on our planet, the first being the Dead Sea in Israel at minus 1,000 feet. Note that both locations have the word “Death” in their name.
So why is Death Valley so hot? That is easy to explain. Both sides of the gorge are walled by high, steep mountain ranges. Here, sunlight bakes down on the desert floor, allowing heat to radiate back from the rocks and white surface soil that eventually becomes concentrated in the valley’s depths. Sure, the hot air rises but it is trapped by the high side walls, where it transfers heat that is recycled back down to the basin’s floor. Although these pockets of descending air are slightly cooler than the surrounding hot air, they are compressed as they descend and heated even more by the low elevation air pressure.
When I taught Astronomy at GBC, we would list the highest official recorded temperature on Earth as 136.0 F, taken on September 13, 1922, in Aziziya, Libya. I’d use that as a homework question because students would have to do a little research to look it up. But, on January 2012, the World Meteorological Organization, a UN organization, decertified the 1922 record, citing persuasive evidence that it was a faulty reading taken in error by an inexperienced observer using an unsuitable replacement instrument that could be easily misread. Wow, talk about discrediting!
Just for the record, the standard technique for measuring outside air temperatures is set down by our National Weather Service. In the United States, over 10,000 official Cooperative Observers (COOP) take daily readings and report back to the online link. At their locations, thermometers are placed in “cotton-region shelters,” which are also known as “Stevenson Screens” (named after their designer, the father of author Robert Louis Stevenson). Such enclosures sit roughly five feet above ground atop a base, and have open vents on the sides to allow air to flow freely through the shelter and contact the thermometers. To maximize the reflection of incoming solar radiation, the shelters are painted white, and in addition to protecting the thermometers from direct solar radiation, the boxes also protect the instruments inside from falling precipitation. They have been in use since 1884.
It used to be that our own Death Valley’s highest official temperature reading was 134 F, taken on July 10, 1913 but this too has been criticized by the WMO. Although still listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, this record is no longer accepted because as early as 1949 Dr. Arnold Court, a weather scientist, came to the conclusion that the temperature measurement may have been the result of a sandstorm that occurred at the time. Court stated that “such a storm may have caused superheated surface materials to hit upon the temperature in the shelter.” Other weather historians such as Christopher Burt, and William Reid have also claimed that the 1913 Death Valley reading is “a myth,” and is at least four degrees too high. So as of today, the highest officially accepted on Earth is 129.2 Fahrenheit recorded in Death Valley on June 20, 2013.
But, it seems hotter temperatures have been recorded. Consider the strange phenomenon called a “heat burst.” This is a rare atmospheric event characterized by gusty winds along with a rapid increase in temperature and decrease in dew point (temperature where humidity deposits on surfaces). Heat bursts typically occur during night-time and are associated with decaying thunderstorms.
One such burst over Kopperl, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, is claimed to have sent the air temperature to near 140 F! The town’s website says that shortly after midnight on June 15, 1960, a freak meteorological heat burst struck the community after a dying thunderstorm collapsed over the area. As a result, the storm had rained itself out, and with little to no precipitation to cool the downdrafts, superheated air descended upon the community in the form of extremely hot wind gusts of up to 75 mph, forcing the temperature to increase rapidly. The temperature rose so high and peaked some 20 degrees above the official all-time high for the state of Texas, meaning it exceeded the highest official temperature recorded on Earth! There are reports that thermometers designed to register temperatures up to 140 F actually broke as the alcohol expanded so rapidly with the dramatic heat.
During the panic frightened people rushed outside, thinking their houses must be on fire where they found the air outside was scorching and hard to breathe. Concerned parents wrapped their terrified children in wet sheets to keep them cool. The next morning, farmers found that their corn that had been green the day before was cooked on the stalk. Ranchers found their young cotton fields burned to a crisp. Leaves on trees, shrubs, and plants were burned black as if there had been a freeze.
The storm became known as “Satan’s Storm” by locals, for good reason.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
