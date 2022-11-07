Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The short history of screws

My yellow Mercedes, the one we call Butterscotch, had a problem. When the car arrived I wanted to register it but couldn’t get the older license plates off. In the past I’ve dealt with aggravating bolt problems, having to cut off rusted fasteners on everything from toilets to car tags, but this time was completely different.

The original owner, a guy in Sacramento who must have thought thieves were out after his license plates, used a rusty Allen screw with a pin in the center to attach them! Had to stop and order a special Allen key socket from McMaster-Carr to finish the job. This eventually got me thinking that day about how many different screw variations there are around and how they got started.

From the micro screws in our smartphones to the large bolts holding up bridges and buildings, we mostly take fasteners for granted because they silently do their job without a peep and usually never fail, notwithstanding eyeglass screws.

The basic screw thread has a long history, believed to have been invented around 400 BCE by Archytas of Tarentum, a Greek philosopher sometimes called “the father of mechanics.” But it took a long time before a threaded fastener was actually needed.

The science of carpentry taught that dowels and pins, mortises and tenons were far superior in holding woodcraft together than a hard to get metal screw. To this day I check the sides of wooden drawers for dovetail notching as a gauge of quality in any dresser I would buy. It seems the new ones today are held together with just staples and glue.

The metal screw did not become a common fastener until machine tools were developed to make them and this happened around the time of America’s founding. Between 1760 and 1790 several important inventions were made to mass produce screws. During that time brothers Job and William Wyatt setup a factory in Staffordshire, England using a cold heading operation based on their earlier patent that reliably produced slot blade wood screws. Unfortunately, their attempt failed and they sold out but the new owners turned it around, eventually accelerating to the rate of 16,000 screws a day with only 30 employees.

Also about that time British instrument-maker Jesse Ramsden invented the first satisfactory screw-cutting lathe. This moved the concept forward but it wasn’t until 1800 when English engineer Henry Maudslay combined the progress of the Wyatts and Ramsden and became a leader in the industry by creating uniformity in his products and training the hundreds of engineers who worked for him.

The turn of the century saw great increases in the use of threaded fasteners for all daily products. Standardization of threadforms were put in place both in England and America prompted mostly by the need for interchangeable parts for defense considerations.

In 1821, Hardman Philips (not the Phillips guy) built the first screw factory in the United States -- on Moshannon Creek, near Philipsburg, Pennsylvania -- for the manufacture of blunt metal screws, using the expert Thomas Lever he coaxed here from England to run the shop. The screws were made from wire prepared by a "rolling and wire drawing apparatus" from iron manufactured at a nearby forge but the operation was not a commercial success and eventually failed, ceasing operations in 1836.

Throughout the 1800s the most commonly used forms of screw head was the simple straight slot although external wrenching squares and hexagons were becoming more common for larger sizes. The slot type was uncomplicated to machine, served most applications and was easy to market. However, towards the end of the century a flurry of patents were issued for alternate drive types and threads. Noticeable among these was the Acme thread, expressly formed to produce traversing motions on machines.

In addition, along came the American Standard Series based on the 60 degree thread proposed by William Sellers from the Franklin Institute. This eventually became adopted as the standard in the US and subsequently developed into the American Standard Coarse Series (NC) and the Fine Series (NF). This thread form had flat roots and crests that made the screw easier to produce and we use a version now to this very day. If you buy a 10-32 machine screw this is considered a fine thread whereas a 10-24 is a coarse thread. Finer threads are used in locations where vibration may be a problem.

In 1908, P. L. Robertson was the first to make the square head drive screw by developing just the right design (slight taper angles and overall proportions) to allow the head to be stamped easily. It is a style favored in Canada and has the advantage that a screw placed on the end of a square screwdriver will not fall off, unlike the slot style. The story goes that Henry Ford was very impressed with the new design and wanted to buy the entire operation but Robertson didn’t want to sell. Instead, in the 1930s Ford began using the cross-head screw invented by American Henry F. Phillips after seeing a cost savings calculation.

One of the latest head styles to gain in popularity in the last decade is the T-25 for use in building screws. Because Phillips bits can “cam-out” during use, the T-25 is getting to be the fastener of choice for both wall board and decking projects. This 6 point star system was invented in 1967 by Textron – a huge company that owns Greenlee, Arctic Cat and Cessna to name a few. Although a little more expensive than the easily degraded cross Phillips screws, the T-25 fastener has, more than any other device, reduced cursing in country since their introduction.