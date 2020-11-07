Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Tacoma-Narrows Bridge disaster

It was the most spectacular failure in the history of suspension bridge design and it happened 80 years ago this week. I would show the amazing video of the bridge collapsing in my PHYSICS 180 lecture when we covered the topic of forced resonant vibrations and the students would watch in awe seeing the roadway falling 200 feet into the water below.
Why did the bridge fail? Let’s take a look.
Proposals for a bridge between Tacoma, Washington, and the Kitsap Peninsula had always been around, some dating back to 1889 when the Northern Pacific Railroad wanted to build a shortcut across the region. Nothing really happened until the advent of the motor car era and suddenly in the mid 1920s a concerted push was on to find an engineering firm that could plan and build the bridge across the Narrows.
Several noted bridge engineers were consulted, including Joseph B. Strauss, who went on to build the Golden Gate Bridge, and David B. Steinman, who designed Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge connecting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas. There was strong local support for the bridge too. The US Navy which ran a shipyard in nearby Bremerton and wanted it to shorten travel time and the US Army (which ran Fort Lewis in Tacoma) campaigned for the bridge as well.
In 1937 Washington State engineer Clark Eldridge offered a preliminary tried-and-true conventional design that would be the third-longest suspension bridge in the world at that time, following the George Washington and Golden Gate Bridges, with a span of 2,800 feet across the gorge. If the federal government kicked in — and they did under the Roosevelt PWA — money could be provided. Unfortunately, federal officials decided that Eldridge’s design was too expensive and they required the Washington State Toll Bridge Authority to hire noted suspension bridge engineer Leon Moisseiff of New York as a consultant. This is where the story gets good.
To stiffen the bridge against wind gusts known to occur above the river, the original Eldridge design placed a 25-foot high box work of steel girders under the roadway from one side to the other. Although adding additional weight, these trusses prevented the bridge from twisting. But the federal people argued this was not necessary, and backing up their claim was the paper that their guy, Moisseiff, had published a few years earlier theoretically showing the stiffness of the main cables (via the suspenders) would absorb up to one-half of the static wind pressure pushing a suspended structure laterally and simply be transmitted to the anchorages and towers and down to the foundations.
Using his theory, Moisseiff argued you only need eight girders, not 25, and besides it gives a slimmer, more elegant design, and by the way also reduces the construction costs. After hearing this, the Eldridge design was shelved and Moisseiff’s design won out. On June 23, 1938, the money was approved and work began. The bridge would cost a total of $8 million ($145.3 million today).
From the time the deck was being built and even after the bridge opened to traffic, it began to move vertically, catching the slightest breeze, causing users to nickname the bridge “Galloping Gertie”. Many people would drive over it for fun, with the roadway lifting as high as three feet. On very windy days the bridge was simply closed to traffic.
But closing the bridge limited the collection of tolls so to offset this problem several strategies were used in an attempt to reduce the swaying. One idea relied on tying the upper girders down to 50 ton concrete blocks placed 200 feet on the shore below. This measure, akin to tying down an angry elephant with bakery twine, proved ineffective as the steel cables snapped an hour after installation.
Another idea was to equip the structure with hydraulic shock absorbers installed between the towers and the floor system of the deck to damp longitudinal motion of the main span. The effectiveness of the hydraulic dampers was nullified, however, because the seals of the units were damaged when the bridge was sand-blasted before being painted.
Finally, out of desperation, The Washington Toll Bridge Authority hired Professor Frederick Farquharson, from the University of Washington, to make wind-tunnel tests and recommend solutions. Professor Farquharson and his students built a 1:200 scale model of the bridge and proposed two solutions.
The first was to drill holes in the concrete deck so that the air flow could circulate through them, reducing lift. The second was to add deflector panels along the sides of the bridge, giving the structure a more aerodynamic shape. The first option was not favored because of its irreversible nature. The second option was selected but was never carried out because the bridge collapsed five days after the professor’s studies were concluded.
Leonard Coatsworth, a Tacoma News Tribune editor, was the last person to drive on the bridge. His car was bouncing from side to side so violently that he had to get out and walk the last 1,500 feet to the end, leaving his dog, Tubby, behind in the car. Safely back at the toll plaza, Coatsworth saw the bridge breakup and his car plunge into the river below. The collapse of the bridge was recorded on film by Barney Elliott, owner of a local camera shop. The film shows Leonard Coatsworth attempting to rescue his dog without success and then leaving the bridge.
In 1998, The Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapse was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being culturally and historically significant and the footage is still shown to engineering, architecture, and physics students as a cautionary tale.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
