Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Tacoma-Narrows Bridge disaster

It was the most spectacular failure in the history of suspension bridge design and it happened 80 years ago this week. I would show the amazing video of the bridge collapsing in my PHYSICS 180 lecture when we covered the topic of forced resonant vibrations and the students would watch in awe seeing the roadway falling 200 feet into the water below.

Why did the bridge fail? Let’s take a look.

Proposals for a bridge between Tacoma, Washington, and the Kitsap Peninsula had always been around, some dating back to 1889 when the Northern Pacific Railroad wanted to build a shortcut across the region. Nothing really happened until the advent of the motor car era and suddenly in the mid 1920s a concerted push was on to find an engineering firm that could plan and build the bridge across the Narrows.

Several noted bridge engineers were consulted, including Joseph B. Strauss, who went on to build the Golden Gate Bridge, and David B. Steinman, who designed Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge connecting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas. There was strong local support for the bridge too. The US Navy which ran a shipyard in nearby Bremerton and wanted it to shorten travel time and the US Army (which ran Fort Lewis in Tacoma) campaigned for the bridge as well.