Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Three phase electric motors for new automobiles

Last week we covered several different types of motors used in the new electric vehicles coming to the market. I had mentioned that there will be a time in the future you will purchase a battery powered car because that will be all there is available. It is coming and there will be hardships along with it.
Just like the advent of color television in the 1960s, computers in the 1980s, cell phones in the 1990s, the electric automobile is a technology waiting at the gate for consumers to gobble up. And because it will change our lives, it’s best you learn the different types of motors you can purchase when the time comes. This week we discuss the three phase AC motor. It’s one of the oldest, and has several features that make it attractive for vehicle propulsion.
In the 19th century many inventors toyed with the notion of an electric motor that could provide rotational power, and it was Nikola Tesla who built the first practical commutator-less induction motor in 1887, several years after moving to the United States from Paris where he was working as a troubleshooter for the Continental Edison Company. His invention was truly unique and is still used today to power the wheels of industry throughout the world.
Whenever you see large electrical motors, from manufacturing plants in China to simple elevators in a multi-story condo, they all utilize the Tesla polyphase system of rotating magnetic fields. Not having a commutator is a great advantage as Tesla noted. Getting rid of the rubbing carbon brush not only increases the motor’s reliability but saves energy as well. Anytime you see sparking, such as the graphite brushes when you operate an electric drill, you are wasting energy. Energy wasted in an electric vehicle turns into limited driving miles.
There are many websites online that offer short videos on how the rotating magnetic field of an induction motor works and watching them you can see the twisting action such a revolving field makes. The image with this column shows a twelve coil four pole induction motor operated with three phase AC. Because the driving current is constantly changing, going from positive to negative, the stator coils placed in a circle generate the changing magnetic field. Looking at the picture, you will see that there are twelve coils in the circle all symmetrically orientated. Four are powered by phase A, four by B and four by phase C. After one of the coils reaches its peak current the value drops and is taken up by the next coil in line giving the effect that the magnetic field rotates around in a circle.
If you had an induction motor and took out the rotor, a round piece of iron placed within it will start to spin from the magnetic fields induced within it, This is a direct result of Lenz’s Law that says the magnetic fields induced will try to mitigate the driving field. But a well-designed induction motor doesn’t have just a piece of iron inside, it has something even better – a rotor with windings inside that create magnetic fields by induction from the coils around it. This produces a higher turning torque and more power capability.
It goes without saying that the speed of rotation depends upon the frequency of the AC running the motor. Higher frequency will force faster rotations. Normally the frequency of our power grid is 60 Hertz and this is OK for an induction motor driving a lathe in a machine shop where it is designed to run at a certain RPM but such a simple constant speed motor cannot be used to power an automobile. For vehicle propulsion, the motor has to run from zero to its full RPM as the car starts off from a traffic light. This is a tall order for an induction motor because the magnetic materials just cannot be run with very low frequency.
Although a three phase induction motor can provide high torque from a starting position, provided there is enough current drive, this was only achieved within the last 10 years because the drive electronics were just not available for such tasks and high current loads. With the arrival of new solid-state materials such as silicon carbide or gallium arsenide the battery voltage can now be applied to the electric motor that is both controllable and does so with a high energy transfer efficiency. To reverse a three-phase motors direction of rotation, for example when one backs up in the driveway, all you have to do is switch two of the wires going to it because this makes the magnetic field rotate in the opposite direction.
Based on this, Tesla Motors started using the AC induction motor early on (hence the name). The Model S has both front and rear AC induction motors that can provide up to 825 horsepower from the lithium battery using a ten to one gear reduction mechanism. The long-range capability between charges is listed as 412 miles so you can probably make it from Elko to Reno not making any side trips but you better find a charging station once you got there.
Just this week luxury electric car startup Lucid Motors started production at its Casa Grande, Arizona, factory launching the Lucid Air with a boasted driving capacity of 520 miles. They say they get this advantage by building the key drivetrain components, including motor, inverter and transmission in house, which they claim makes it easier to optimize how they work together. This will be the new range war of the future.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu