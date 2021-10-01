Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Three phase electric motors for new automobiles

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are many websites online that offer short videos on how the rotating magnetic field of an induction motor works and watching them you can see the twisting action such a revolving field makes. The image with this column shows a twelve coil four pole induction motor operated with three phase AC. Because the driving current is constantly changing, going from positive to negative, the stator coils placed in a circle generate the changing magnetic field. Looking at the picture, you will see that there are twelve coils in the circle all symmetrically orientated. Four are powered by phase A, four by B and four by phase C. After one of the coils reaches its peak current the value drops and is taken up by the next coil in line giving the effect that the magnetic field rotates around in a circle.

If you had an induction motor and took out the rotor, a round piece of iron placed within it will start to spin from the magnetic fields induced within it, This is a direct result of Lenz’s Law that says the magnetic fields induced will try to mitigate the driving field. But a well-designed induction motor doesn’t have just a piece of iron inside, it has something even better – a rotor with windings inside that create magnetic fields by induction from the coils around it. This produces a higher turning torque and more power capability.