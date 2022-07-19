Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: UV sensors made from hackmanite

You have to admit the sun has been pretty brutal on northern Nevada in the last several weeks. With temperatures hovering above 95 degrees it hasn’t been a picnic and it goes without saying that we have to be careful about exposure to the hazardous ultraviolet rays emitted by our blazing sun.

Although the amount of UV hitting North America is a little more in the winter, (because we are a fraction closer to the sun), the summer is the most dangerous time because with such excessive heat, who wants to cover up our sensitive skin areas? Wouldn’t it be nice to have a UV exposure meter handy on our phones? This is actively being worked on in Europe using a rare mineral-sensing material.

According to Finland’s University of Turku website, one of their research groups have been investigating and developing the properties of the material hackmanite for the field of personal UV monitoring and X-ray imaging. This is based on hackmanite’s uncanny ability to change color when subjected to simple UV illumination.

When a material changes color, geologists say the material is “tenebrescent”. Upon exposure to UV (shortwave or longwave) hackmanite changes its natural color from a creamy white to a deep blue and the transformation happens in seconds. Because this is a long term effect, it is not the same as say, the color change with a gem such as alexandrite, which will exhibit bluish-green in daylight and purple-red under artificial (tungsten/halogen) light. A true tenebrescent material will often fade back to a milky quartz look after a few hours or days in bright sunshine. Other examples of such minerals include tugtupite, scapolite and the gem kunzite. In the later, a variety of spodumene, the beautiful pink color may fade with prolonged exposure to daylight, earning it the nickname: “evening stone”.

Back to hackmanite. First discovered in Greenland in the late 1890s, hackmanite is named after the Finnish geologist Victor Hackman who did work in this area. It is a rare creamy white relative of sodalite, and most crystals are translucent. Those interested in its antecedents will find the chemical composition of hackmanite is not simple and contains atoms from almost every corner of the periodic table. By weight, its makeup is: 25.60% Na2O, 31.56% Al2O3, 37.20% SiO2, 7.32% Cl, 0.57% S, 0.09% K2O, 0.03% CaO, and 0.04% FeO. According to online sources it maybe the sulfur atoms that give hackmanite its tenebrescent features.

According to Professor Mika Lastusaari, Department of Chemistry at Turku: “In this research, we found out for the first time that there is actually a structural change involved in the color change process as well. When the color changes, sodium atoms in the structure move relatively far away from their usual places and then return back. This can be called as structural breathing and it does not destroy the structure even if it is repeated a large number of times.”

According to their paper, published in the June edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the durability is due to the strong three-dimensional cage-like overall structure of these minerals, which is similar to that found in zeolites, the microporous, aluminosilicate minerals commonly used as commercial adsorbents and catalysts. The team found that the color change occurs inside the pores of the zeolitic cage where the sodium and chlorine atoms reside. That is, the cage-like structure allows atomic movement inside the cage while keeping the cage itself intact. This confinement to an atomic cage allows the tenebrescent minerals to change color and revert back to their original state practically indefinitely. Nothing wears out. Tugtupite, another material studied, turns pink when exposed to UV radiation but the return back to white takes several hours because it requires large atomic movements.

One of the most interesting avenues that the researchers are currently exploring is a hackmanite-based dosimeter and passive detectors for the International Space Station, intended to be used to measure the radiation dose uptake of materials during space flights. Because the strength of hackmanite’s color depends on how much UV radiation it is exposed to it can be used to gauge the UV index on the spot. The group said that this property can also be used in everyday devices, and, for example, they have already developed a mobile phone application for measuring UV radiation that can be easily used by anyone.

Another interesting characteristic of hackmanite is its ability to change color upon exposure to X-rays. This has possibilities of using a thin layer of the material as an image plate, replacing silver emulsion films that are getting harder to source with the advent of digital cameras.