“The loss of species at its natural, evolutionary speed is difficult to define as detrimental.” That is the opening line from its mission statement at Colossal Biosciences out of Dallas, Texas, a company that plans on de-extincting the woolly mammoth within the next five years. And they just may be able to do it because they are well funded.

Another of their projects involves bringing back the seemingly stupid dodo bird that everyone knows is the poster child for extinction. Let’s take a deeper look and see how they plan to do this and why the dodo went away.

According to history, the dodo originated on the island of Mauritius — and nowhere else in the world. This island nation lies in the Indian Ocean about 500 miles east of Madagascar and is home to some of the world's rarest plants and animals because it is so remote and isolated.

Before the Portuguese arrival in 1507, there were no terrestrial mammals on the island and this allowed the evolution of a number of large reptile species and flightless birds, including the dodo, to occur. From what we can piece together these birds were about a yard tall and weighed about 50 pounds, something like an oversized turkey you might say. They lived on abundant fruit and nested on the ground in the woods where they were safe.

While no actual photograph exists of a dodo, many sketches and paintings do and it has been depicted with brownish-grey plumage, yellow feet, a tuft of tail feathers, a grey, naked head, and a black, yellow, and green beak. One account states its clutch consisted of a single yearly egg -- hardly enough for a population explosion but just enough to keep the population in balance. Though the dodo has historically been portrayed as being fat and clumsy, it is now thought to have been well-adapted for its ecosystem.

Ah, now enter the humans. Most contemporary descriptions of the dodo are found in ship's logs and journals of the Dutch East India Company vessels that docked in Mauritius when the Dutch Empire ruled the island. From early accounts, many of the Mauritian birds were tame and easily approached, and so simply caught by humans. But don’t blame people completely. It is thought that the species’ rapid decline was probably caused by the dogs, cats, rats and pigs that the sailors had brought with them because from old accounts, the meat of the dodo tasted terrible. These loose animals spread quickly across the island, destroying dodo habitats and eating their eggs.

The last confirmed sighting of a dodo was in 1662 and by the 1700s it was considered gone. If this is so, how will they get DNA of the dodo – the last one died over 350 years ago?

As of 2023 three dodo specimens still exist. One of the three, the so-called "Oxford Dodo," is a specimen that was part of the Tradescant collection, one of the founding collections of the Ashmolean Museum at the University of Oxford. This specimen is first listed in 1656 in a catalogue as “Dodar, from the Island Mauritius; it is not able to flie, being so big”.

There are old stories that what is left actually are the remnants of a complete physical specimen after the museum staff burned the stuffed dodo around 1755 because of severe decay, saving only the head and leg. Today, what remains of the original specimen is the skull with left side of skin, the sclerotic ring from the eye, the skeleton of the foot, the sectioned femur, a feather (removed from the head in 1986) and various tissue samples taken over the years.

The specimen was exhibited at the Oxford museum from at least the 1860s and until 1998. After then it was mainly kept in storage to prevent further damage Their website says that the “mummified skin from the head of the Oxford dodo represents the only surviving soft tissue available for DNA research today.” Perhaps this is what Colossal Biosciences will use. Another thought is to look for dodo bones in old swamps.

The remaining other two pieces of a dodo are a skull in the University of Copenhagen Zoological Museum, and an upper jaw in the National Museum, Prague. The Copenhagen skull has an interesting history, once part of a collection of Bernardus Paludanus until 1651, when it was moved to the museum and assimilated into the Royal Danish collection in 1702. The skull was “discovered” in the collection by J. T. Reinhardt in 1840 and is now thought to be the oldest known surviving remains of a dodo brought to Europe. Slightly smaller than the Oxford skull, it may have belonged to a female. There was mention of a fourth intact dodo foot once housed in the British Museum but sadly that has been lost over time.

On their website, Colossal says the Nicobar Pigeon, the dodo’s closest living relative, will provide the host cells genome for engineering. One advantage of growing a dodo: after fertilization inside the bird, much of the embryo develops inside its egg, making the development process dramatically simpler.

They seem to be serious to bring back the mammoth and dodo. They have already raised more than $200 million for the projects and say they expect results within five years.