Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Will electric cars save our planet?

Now, how about an electric vehicle? Most of the time you will see an electric car’s energy consumption measured in kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (kWh/100 miles). That rating is on the car’s EPA fuel economy sticker and in the owner’s manual. The Federal Department of Energy, establishes these energy-use ratings and you can access this information on its fuel economy site, www.fueleconomy.gov.

If we drove a 2020 Tesla Model 3, the online website says it is rated at 24 kWh/100 miles and our trip to Reno would use up 69.4 kWatt hours, costing us a mere $7 in electricity. Even if the at-home charger was only 90% efficient, the total expenditure would be less than $8. Not a bad deal now with upward spiraling gasoline prices courtesy of the recent administration change. Unfortunately, due to energy limitations, we would get stuck somewhere in Fernley because the driving range for a Tesla 3 is only 250 miles. Hopefully we can find a charging station at one of the big truck stops there.

What about the pollution?