Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Will electric cars save our planet?

A few nights ago, I was at a birthday party when a friend, knowing that I write a science column for our paper, asked me what I thought of electric cars. I had to admit that frankly I had never given the notion of owning an electric automobile any credence because I was happy with my yellow Mercedes Benz diesel and was happy hoping it would last forever.
But they pressed on asking if electric cars produce less air pollution and are better for our planet. Naturally I said the usual that even though an electric vehicle has no exhaust to worry about, the power plant, wherever that may be, does and that’s where the pollution winds up. Feeling somewhat ignorant on a science topic I probably should know about, I took this as an opportunity to do a little research on the matter. What I learned I now present to you in the form of a “thought experiment”.
Let’s say we are on a trip from Elko to Reno. A common one by measure, I do it several times a year. Hesitant to take old “Butterscotch” so far away from home, we would take Mira’s Toyota, a vehicle that gets 25 miles to the gallon which is about the average for a United States truck. Since Reno is 289 miles away, I would burn 11.56 gallons of gasoline, or about 73 pounds. To calculate how much carbon dioxide I would make in the process is easy, I just write the equation for the reaction of the gasoline hydrocarbon with oxygen:
Octane + Oxygen => Carbon dioxide + water
Remember balancing equations in chemistry? Most students liked this part because it was akin to accounting and balancing a checkbook, the same number of atoms on one side had to match the other.
2C8H18 + 25O2 => 16CO2 + 18H2O
Notice that I used the straight-line molecule octane to represent gasoline. It makes it much easier although gasoline is really a combination of many molecular weights.
From the balanced equation we see that two molecules of octane react with 25 molecules of oxygen to form 16 molecules of carbon dioxide plus 18 of water. As in most Otto engines, other products such as carbon monoxide are formed but this basic reaction describes what is going on every time a cylinder fires. Looking at a periodic chart for molecular weights, I find the balanced equation gives the following mass relationships:
Octane: 228 grams
Oxygen: 800 grams
Carbon dioxide: 704 grams
Water: 324 grams
This is the ratio of how much is used and how much is made. We must scale it up because we will certainly use more than 228 grams of gasoline in our trip. In fact, the 73 pounds works out to 31,112 grams of gasoline used and from the ratios we produce 96,065 grams of carbon dioxide, about 211 pounds. Realizing that CO2 is a gas, this seems like a lot but at least the plants along Interstate 80 will be happy as we spray the pollution evenly out along the route to Reno.
Now, how about an electric vehicle? Most of the time you will see an electric car’s energy consumption measured in kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (kWh/100 miles). That rating is on the car’s EPA fuel economy sticker and in the owner’s manual. The Federal Department of Energy, establishes these energy-use ratings and you can access this information on its fuel economy site, www.fueleconomy.gov.
If we drove a 2020 Tesla Model 3, the online website says it is rated at 24 kWh/100 miles and our trip to Reno would use up 69.4 kWatt hours, costing us a mere $7 in electricity. Even if the at-home charger was only 90% efficient, the total expenditure would be less than $8. Not a bad deal now with upward spiraling gasoline prices courtesy of the recent administration change. Unfortunately, due to energy limitations, we would get stuck somewhere in Fernley because the driving range for a Tesla 3 is only 250 miles. Hopefully we can find a charging station at one of the big truck stops there.
What about the pollution?
Electricity generation using carbon-based fuels is responsible for a large fraction of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States. At least 70% of our electricity comes from burning fossil fuels. How much pollution did we generate when we charged the car from NV Energy? If we assume the worst case that the electricity came from burning coal, an online source gives the value that 2.249 pounds of CO2 is released for every kWatt-hour made. If the charger at our house used 77 kW-hrs (assuming a 90% efficiency), we made 173 pounds of CO2 charging our car. But that is the worst case. If NV Energy used natural gas in their power plants, which most do, the release is only 1.13 pounds CO2 per kW-hr, so we only contributed 87 pounds of CO2 to the atmosphere using the Tesla as compared with 211 pounds when using gasoline.
Electric cars therefore will cause less pollution of our planet, especially if natural gas is utilized in the power plants, by a factor of 2.4 to 1.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu