Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Zircons tell the age of the Earth

Our astronomy textbook listed the age of the Earth as 4.54 billion years and everyone accepted that as fact.

To generate the elements having an atomic mass greater than iron, our Physics 100 textbook suggested that there were at least two earlier star systems in our present location, each with their own sun and planets that somehow “went away” possibly due to a supernova of their sun. This was the only way to create elements like the gold or uranium that is scattered on and in our planet. Colliding stars may also have been the source. The students didn’t like the idea that there were other planets in our very location.

By measuring the age of stars and calculating the interval between their formation and the death of previous generation of stars, we can come to an approximate age of the Milky Way as 13.6 billion years. This is much longer than the Earth is old and is why astronomers believe there was plenty of time in that number to have predecessor solar systems in our neck of the woods -- but it’s good to know we are the new kids on the block and hopefully are not moving out too soon.

Actually, it is not so easy to determine the exact age of the Earth. Geologists use rocks we find on the crustal surface to do this but any rock you find has been recycled from the original primordial due to the process of plate tectonics.

Even though they are changed, radiometric dating has shown that there are some rocks exceeding 3.5 billion years in age and these are found on every continent on Earth. The Acasta gneisses in northwestern Canada near Great Slave Lake are shown to be at least 4.03 billion years old and the Isua supracrustal rocks in West Greenland came into being 3.7 billion years ago.

But the grandaddy claim for the oldest has been won by an ancient crystal of zircon from a sheep ranch in Jack Hills, western Australia. Scientists say they have dated the crystal to about 4.4 billion years, making it the earliest confirmed piece of the planet's crust, saying the mineral formed when the Earth itself was in its infancy, less than 200 million years old.

Why do they use zircons to find the age of the Earth? That is a very interesting question.

Most rock-hounds know that zircon is a zirconium silicate mineral found in small quantities in many rocks with a chemical composition of ZrSiO4. It can be a variety of colors and some crystals are quite valuable because it is a popular gemstone that has been used for almost 2000 years. Zircons are also extremely resilient and impervious to in-leaching of neighboring material.

As mentioned earlier, these first rocks on Earth were weathered, eroded and recycled billions of years ago. However, some zircon crystals have persisted in very old areas of the Earth’s continental crust, lasting billions of years. Geologists know this because they can reliably estimate zircon ages by measuring how much uranium and lead is in the crystal.

Growing zircons readily capture uranium but tend to exclude lead, so any lead found in zircon is assumed to have decayed from uranium in either the U238 or U235 decay process. When found in nature around 99.2% of uranium's mass is uranium-238, which has a half-life of 4.468 billion years, the longest half life in its journey to lead-206 which is stable (it changes into other elements like bismuth and polonium on the way).

In the U235 decay chain the time is a little shorter for the U-235 atom to turn to stable lead, roughly 700 million years, but then again, the abundance of this isotope is only 0.72%. Because these rates are known, and any lead found must have started as uranium, geologists can estimate the zircons’ age. To tell the amounts of uranium and lead, highly sensitive ion probes are used. From the ratios found the dates of formation may be obtained, sometimes they are different from different areas within the same crystal because the crystal grows. Most dates can be expressed with an error of three or four million years.

An interesting side benefit is that not only can zircons tell their age but they can also provide clues about the environments in which they formed. As they grow by adding layers of zirconium, silica and oxygen atoms, they also incorporate tiny amounts of other elements from their surroundings.

In a paper published in AGU Advances entitled: “Destabilization of Long-Lived Hadean Protocrust and the Onset of Pervasive Hydrous Melting at 3.8 Ga”, Nadja Drabon, Assistant Professor, Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Harvard University writes that most of the world’s zircons from the Hadean eon, about 4 billion years ago, have been found the Australian site mentioned earlier. But in 2018, Drabon and her colleagues reported on a new source: the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains in South Africa. Dozens of zircons collected from that region crystallized between 4 to 4.15 billion years ago, while thousands of others are at least 3.3 billion years old. The paper details the findings that have provided the researchers with a new 800-million-year window into the past, straddling the end of the Hadean and the beginning of the Archean Eon at 2.5 billion years.

