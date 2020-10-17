Professor Hanington’s Speaking of Science

I looked all over my house for a Sharpie marker last week. I was putting in some PVC electrical conduit and needed to make a line on the pipe for cutting. Because it’s hard to see a pencil spot on the grey plastic, the bold line of a black Sharpie really stands out, especially when you are working in the dim light of a basement.

Twenty minutes later, after wasting my time going through all the kitchen drawers, I found a decades old dried up Sharpie that somewhat struggled to make a pitiful mark. I could have cut the pipe in half with the number of times I tried to draw the line darker.

If anyone wants proof that inanimate objects can actually walk away, just put a box of Sharpie markers on the counter and come back the next day. They will be gone.

Since I use so many Sharpie pens in a year, I thought I would take a look at their history and how they work.

The very first felt-tip marking pen was patented by Lee Newman in 1910. Because it was new, the design was a rather a primitive one. The patent shows a cylinder filled with liquid ink that was plugged in the end by a round piece of felt. With the ink unchecked from dripping out the nib, you could imagine what a mess the “pen” could make if not used properly.