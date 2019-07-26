Ross and Eleanor Eardley are celebrating 70 years of marriage this year. Their family invites the public to an open house being held in their honor.
Ross and Eleanor met in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, following World War II, while Ross was serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northwestern States Mission. Following his missionary service and graduation from the University of Utah, Ross married Eleanor on September 1, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the Salt Lake Temple.
The day after Ross and Eleanor were married they moved to Palo Alto, California, where he attended Stanford University Law School. He graduated with a law degree in January 1952, and they immediately moved to Elko to join the law office of his brother-in-law, George F. Wright. Ross and Eleanor have lived in Elko since that time, with Ross practicing law from January 1952 until May 2003. Except for the few years he was with George Wright, he maintained his own private law office.
After retiring and closing his law office, Ross spent the next several years, until 2014, teaching as an adjunct professor at Great Basin College.
Both Ross and Eleanor have contributed much to community and church. Ross joined the Elko Lions Club in 1952 and continues to be an active member of the club. For a short time after moving to Elko, Eleanor was a member of the Junior Twentieth Century Club. For more than 20 years, Eleanor was a member of the Elko Community Orchestra.
Both have had the opportunity to serve in leadership and other positions of service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Elko and surrounding areas, having touched many lives through their church service.
Ross and Eleanor have six children, all of whom graduated from Elko High School: Ross S., J. Terry, Marianne, Steven F., Kathy J., and Julie. They currently have 39 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
The 70th Anniversary Celebration Open House is being held Friday, August 2, at the Elko Nevada West Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3001 North Fifth St. in Elko, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. No gifts, please.
Those who are unable to attend may send anniversary wishes to RossandEleanor70th@yahoo.com.
