ELKO — “I learned to sew on a sewing machine and I made this!” That’s what hundreds of quilt shops across America and Canada hope to hear from kids age 6-14 in their communities this summer.
Quilt shop proprietors such as Elko Sew Vac in Elko are welcoming kids to their shops June 21 through Oct. 31, by participating in Row by Row Junior. It’s the kids’ version of the widely popular summertime travel event for quilt making fans known as Row by Row Experience.
Kids visit shops and collect a free sewing pattern designed just for them to make. They’ll find encouragement and be inspired by the colorful, creative world of sewing right in their own hometown.
“We want to introduce kids to the intrinsic benefits of learning how to sew,” says Janet Lutz, creator of Row by Row Experience. “Making things on today’s modern sewing machines incorporates all the elements of STEM education in an artful way that builds self-esteem and perseverance.”
When offered for the first time in 2017, Row by Row Junior was the largest initiative of its kind ever attempted in the sewing industry. This year, six new patterns and project ideas designed around the theme “Sew Musical” will appeal to kids and their families.
“Fostering intergenerational relationships and learning to sew at home is important to the Row by Row Junior program,” says Lutz.
Kids will enjoy the uniquely educational experience of visiting the shops. At home, families can find free tutorial support and activities online by visiting www.rowbyrowexperience.com.
