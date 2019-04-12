ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center is hosting a reception for its new temporary exhibit, “The Forgotten: The Chinese and the Transcontinental Railroad.”
The free reception will take place Friday, April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will include hors d'oeuvres, deserts and coffee.
“The Forgotten” shares the story of Chinese workers and their contributions to the construction of the Central Pacific Railroad.
The Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
