Ramblin' Jack Elliott on stage and screen

This year’s schedule includes multiple opportunities to experience Ramblin’ Jack Elliott in performance, conversation, Q&A sessions, and a screening of the documentary film “Ramblin’ Jack—Beyond the Music.”

Film Screening: “Ramblin’ Jack—Beyond the Music” (2019).January 31, 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. includes a discussion with Elliott at the Elko Convention Center and Feb. 1, 11 a.m. noon, at Northeastern Nevada Museum

Director Oleg Harencar explores Jack’s fascinating story, the sacrifices he’s made and the compromises he didn’t make while inventing himself to become as famous as he wanted to be. Special film appearances by Bob Weir, Peter Coyote and Peter Rowan. After the Friday showing, join Ramblin’ Jack Elliott for a Q&A and discussion of the film.

Ramblin’ Jack & Friends January 31, 3 p.m.—4:30 p.m. G Three Bar Theater

Jack has been a favorite and devotee since he showed up for the second Gathering in 1986. Now in his fourth decade as a true family member of the Gathering, it would be impossible to overstate his importance to Elko, to folk music, and to cowboy songs.