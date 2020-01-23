Ramblin' Jack Elliott on stage and screen

This year’s schedule includes multiple opportunities to experience Ramblin’ Jack Elliott in performance, conversation, Q&A sessions, and a screening of the documentary film “Ramblin’ Jack—Beyond the Music.”
Film Screening: “Ramblin’ Jack—Beyond the Music” (2019).January 31, 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. includes a discussion with Elliott at the Elko Convention Center and Feb. 1, 11 a.m. noon, at Northeastern Nevada Museum
Director Oleg Harencar explores Jack’s fascinating story, the sacrifices he’s made and the compromises he didn’t make while inventing himself to become as famous as he wanted to be. Special film appearances by Bob Weir, Peter Coyote and Peter Rowan. After the Friday showing, join Ramblin’ Jack Elliott for a Q&A and discussion of the film.
Ramblin’ Jack & Friends January 31, 3 p.m.—4:30 p.m. G Three Bar Theater
You have free articles remaining.
Jack has been a favorite and devotee since he showed up for the second Gathering in 1986. Now in his fourth decade as a true family member of the Gathering, it would be impossible to overstate his importance to Elko, to folk music, and to cowboy songs.
This National Medal of Arts recipient (for his contributions to continuing the folk traditions of America) is more than a musician, he is a way of life. Jack will share from his ever-expanding repertoire of stories and songs in programs on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 30–February 1. And if you are lucky enough, you may catch him in the Pioneer Saloon or the Fireplace Nook for a personal ramble or two.
Lifelong cowboy Ramblin’ Jack Elliott chose the cowboy way at the age of 14, trading life at home for one on the rodeo circuit. By age 20, Elliott’s rough-edged enthusiasm and musical instinct drew the attention of his avowed idol, Woody Guthrie, initiating a close, invaluable and lifelong association. He was also a good friend of Johnny Cash.
Ramblin’ Jack became a latter-day troubadour, whose love for a good song is equaled only by an abiding respect for his fellow man and a profound contempt for injustice. Along the way, he inspired several generations, including a young Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger. This two-time Grammy winner is a truly unique American treasure.
Jack Elliott has been shaped by trucks, horses and the sea. He has traveled the world in pursuit of these passions, making music and collecting experiences along the way. His tales are funny, poignant, perfectly timed and rich with detail. To hear Ramblin’ Jack tell a story is to be witness to an unmatched master of the art.