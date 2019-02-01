ELKO – The northeastern Montana prairies were never far from the mind and heart of longtime Spring Creek resident Betsy Jueschke – especially the recipes she learned from her mother and grandmother starting at four-years old.
So much so, 22 years ago she began compiling a cookbook of favorites that had a memory or family story attached to them.
Now, after two decades of effort, Jueschke’s cookbook, “Glorious Cookin’ from Big Sky Country” is now on sale at the Northeastern Nevada Museum in the gift shop.
It is also available at Cow Camp at the Red Lion Inn and Casino during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
“It’s an unbelievable accomplishment,” Jueschke said of her book’s publication.
The granddaughter of homesteaders in northeastern Montana, Jueschke grew up in a large family before marrying Wayne Jueschke. They moved Elko in 1971 and later settled in Spring Creek where they raised two children.
The labor of love started out as a teaching cookbook with her grandchildren in mind. It contained instructions on scratching cooking and “the way grandma cooked.”
“It’s written from a grandmother’s perspective, with many tips and how-tos from the early 1900s that we still use today.”
It also became Jueschke’s creative outlet, as she added photography and poetry to divide the sections.
But mostly, the cookbook serves as her own testament to her family’s pioneer background and a way of life that is fading into history.
“I’ve done it to preserve the history of the American West as my grandparents, as well as I lived and knew it,” she said. “It’s changed. It will never be like it was. It’s gone forever.”
