Readers' Choice: Aspen Veterinary Clinic wins top honors

SPRING CREEK – For 25 years, Aspen Veterinary Clinic has cared for thousands of local cats and dogs with a wide range services.

Aspen won this year's Readers' Choice award for Best Veterinarian Clinic.

Owned by Dr. Kathryn Moriarty, the clinic, located at 441 Sunshine Lane, has treated approximately 25,000 pets that serve animals throughout their lives.

In addition to primary pet care, the clinic offers internal medicine, treatment for chronic arthritis and pain management, dentistry, laser therapy, diagnostic imaging, parasite prevention and treatment, lab and therapeutic services and hospitalization.

Aspen also practices being a “Fear Free” clinic that seeks to reduce the stress on pets during visits. According to the Clinic’s representative, “we find this is best for the animals and their owners.”

Moriarty moved to the area from Las Vegas, working for two years at another veterinary clinic before opening her own business. The business employs nine others, including assistants, vet techs, office and reception staff.

Over the years, Moriarty has performed spay and neuters for the Elko Feline Fix program to reduce the number of strays.

The Clinic staff also see many “heartwarming stories” every day as they treat pets.

“We are truly grateful to the people that care, and bring their pets in so we can provide preventative and medical care for them,” the clinic said. “From removing an abscessed tooth, to helping with arthritis pain, a veterinarian is an everyday hero to the animals they get to help.”