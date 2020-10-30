Readers’ Choice: Brent Johnson, muralist

It’s official. Brent Johnson is Elko’s choice for art, taking a first as Readers' Choice Local Mural Artist and third in fine art.
From Ruby Mountain Pawn’s pack mule mural to the 310-foot long retaining wall at the Elko County Fairgrounds to art at the Elko Gymnastics Club, and recently the design of Rubies Sports Bar and Nightclub, Johnson has been helping bring an artist’s flair to this cowboy town.
Johnson has honed his style over his lifetime by just doing it and learning as he went, taking mental note of success and failure, picking up techniques from various mentors and colleagues, and finding inspiration in the ordinary.
“I don’t think anything is truly original,” he said. “When it comes to art, everything’s inspired from something somewhere. Whether it’s another piece of art or a person walking down the street or the sunset or the mountains, it all comes from somewhere. Just interpretation. Let me translate this from my mind to yours. I think that’s where it all comes from.”
Because Johnson has no social media presence, he says his jobs come to him by word of mouth, the most rewarding form of advertising. “The best reward, the best price that you’re going to get for the painting is that person’s reaction to your artwork. So you have to look at that.”
According to Johnson the key to success when working for a client is the ability to listen.
“I think you have to be able to … listen to the person, talk to that person and be able to figure out what’s in their mind and try and get it out and not be afraid to – like a lot of artist are like, oh, this isn’t what they wanted, and they get all mad. What do you want then? Sometimes you have to draw like five different drawings and then put them all together as one before you come up with a solution … you gotta have that patience to do that, to take that time.”
