Readers' Choice: Micqaela Jones named Best Artist

ELKO – Micqaela Jones has been named Best Artist in the 2022 Readers’ Choice contest.

Jones’ brightly colored canvases capture the spirit of the wild animals and other Native American themes.

She was born in Ely and raised in Owyhee on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation. This year her work took a giant leap with the production of a mural overlooking Interstate 80 in Elko.

This was the first time she has painted a mural.

“It’s brought a lot of awareness to our area and our Indigenous communities, and that for me has been such an honor,” she said Oct. 14 at a Nevada Gold Mines ceremony marking completion of the artwork painted on a City of Elko water tank.

She was named “Art of the West” artist in 2021, and her exhibit titled “One Story Isn’t Enough” was on view in the Halleck Bar Gallery at Northeastern Nevada Museum.

“In creating the paintings for this exhibition, it began with my desire to share pieces that reflect some of the beauty of my Shoshone culture, as well as my love for creation,” Jones said at the time. “It is also extra special to me as a Native of Northern Nevada to share this with my friends and relatives.”

Jones recently told the Elko Daily about how she became a professional artist. It started in Elko around 2001 with materials purchased from K-mart.

“We were in a rental and I just had this desire to paint,” she said.

Her husband Alex Crouch, a furniture maker, helped her stretch canvases.

About six years later they were living in St. George, Utah. Crouch was working for a furniture/art gallery whose owner’s wife died, and they invited him over for dinner. Their home was filled with all of her self-taught pieces, and the gallery owner said she should put them on display.

“I was just terrified of the thought of showing my art, because it’s so personal; it’s a part of you,” she said.

“The next morning I woke up and all my art was gone. My husband had taken it to the gallery, and within the next two weeks most of them had sold.”

In the years since, her work has been shown in countless exhibits in New Mexico, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Oklahoma and beyond.

“My goal as an artist has always been to move my viewer to connect with my art, through color, vibrance and texture, and to create a story that they can relate to," she said. "One that will bring feelings of joy, happiness and hope.”