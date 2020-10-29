Readers’ Choice: Pizza Barn wins first place in two categories

Since 1983, Pizza Barn owner Lane Diedrichsen has shared his passion for pizza with our community, a passion that has earned his business Best Family Restaurant and Best Pizza honors in this year's Readers' Choice.

The restaurant’s friendly atmosphere is rooted in Diedrichsen’s love for the pizza business, a love germinated in a part-time college job and cultivated through 37 years of service to Elko.

“The Pizza Barn story” began when his twin brother opened the first Pizza Barn in Fallon at the urging of his mentor, the owner of Straw Hat Pizza in Reno.

“Our college part-time job was in a pizza restaurant. It was called Straw Hat and I love, I love working in a pizza place. It is fun,” he said. “Our boss from Straw Hat, he had like four Straw Hats in Reno and one in Carson City. He drove out there and thought Fallon was beautiful … but he told the guy that he had a hard enough time keeping my thumb print on the Carson store and they’re a half an hour away. So he thought of my twin brother.”

Diedrichsen opened Elko’s Pizza Barn when the Sunrise Shopping center opened.