Readers’ choice: Telescope Lanes hits the spot for family recreation

There is nothing better for family night than pizza and bowling, unless of course you can get a handcrafted, gourmet pizza, the bowling is cosmic and the night is topped with a pint -- or two -- of Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream.

At Telescope Lanes, this year’s Readers’ Choice for best family recreation, there is all that and more.

The unassuming exterior of Elko’s Telescope Lanes hides what manager Danny Gibbs hopes will be a place full of fun surprises.

“It doesn’t look like much from the outside,” he said. “But I think you’d really be surprised when you walk in here and see literally everything we have to offer. It’s even kinda overwhelming to me sometimes.”

Gibbs, who has been manager for the past two and a half years, came to Elko for a change of pace. His work at Telescope Lanes has inspired him to keep creating, reaching for the wow factor that keeps the patrons coming for more.

“I’ve grown a lot here. I like the fact that I have the ability to be creative, whether it’s the food or the drinks. The freedom to be creative is the main reason that keeps me coming in here with a big ole’ smile.”