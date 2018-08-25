ELKO — The Elko Daily Free Press is hosting its annual Readers’ Choice voting at elkodaily.com/choice beginning today.
Readers can vote for their favorite Elko businesses, people and more, including a new category called “Champion of Elko” to select a person who unselfishly gives back to the community.
Other new categories include best architect, best accounting/tax service, and best customer service in automotive; finance and professionals; home and commercial services; medical; restaurants and retail.
Elkodaily.com readers are allowed to vote once per day, through Sept. 16. Winners will be announced in the Readers’ Choice Special Publication in the Elko Daily Free Press on October 25.
