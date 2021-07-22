Reading and Robes program arrives in Elko

ELKO – Elko children were treated to a glimpse of the courts on Monday with Reading & Robes.

About two dozen children from the Boys & Girls Club listened to Elko Justice Court Judges Elias Goicoechea and Randall Soderquist, and Carlin Justice Judge Teri Feasel read from “Turning Pages: My Life Story,” written by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The program allows judges to speak to children from disadvantaged backgrounds about courts, civics and the joys of reading.

“The kids were very interactive, and we judges all enjoyed it,” Feasel said.

The children were also given a tour of Goicoechea’s courtroom after the reading, she added.

In April, Feasel and Senior Judge Barbara Nethery introduced the program to fourth-graders from Carlin Combined Schools.

Developed in 2019 by the National Judicial College, Reading & Robes was projected to reach more than a thousand students throughout Nevada by 2020.

Other states, including Alabama, North Carolina, New Mexico, Iowa, Hawaii and Ohio, have launched programs or expressed interest in doing so.