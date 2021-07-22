Reading and Robes program arrives in Elko

ELKO – Elko children were treated to a glimpse of the courts on Monday with Reading & Robes.
About two dozen children from the Boys & Girls Club listened to Elko Justice Court Judges Elias Goicoechea and Randall Soderquist, and Carlin Justice Judge Teri Feasel read from “Turning Pages: My Life Story,” written by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
The program allows judges to speak to children from disadvantaged backgrounds about courts, civics and the joys of reading.
“The kids were very interactive, and we judges all enjoyed it,” Feasel said.
The children were also given a tour of Goicoechea’s courtroom after the reading, she added.
In April, Feasel and Senior Judge Barbara Nethery introduced the program to fourth-graders from Carlin Combined Schools.
Developed in 2019 by the National Judicial College, Reading & Robes was projected to reach more than a thousand students throughout Nevada by 2020.
Other states, including Alabama, North Carolina, New Mexico, Iowa, Hawaii and Ohio, have launched programs or expressed interest in doing so.
Sotomayor’s three autobiographical books – “The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor” and “Turning Pages” – have been used to reach both younger and older readers.
“Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” focuses on Sotomayor’s Type I diabetes diagnosis that she received as a child.
The children received several items for participating, including an autographed copy of “Turning Pages,” a backpack and a plush eagle toy.
Reading & Robes is supported by a grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation, the NV Energy Foundation and the Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation.