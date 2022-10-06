Real estate agents raise $2,000 for animal shelter

ELKO – The Elko Animal Shelter has received $2,000 from a fundraiser sponsored this summer by two real estate groups.

Shelter manager Alyssa Mangum said Sandra Velasquez of NextHome Infinity Realty raised $1,000 with a “You’ve been Luked” campaign, and Alicia ‘Lynne’ Myrick at New American Funding matched the amount.

“Luke” is the canine mascot at NextHome, and cutouts of him were placed in people’s yards to draw attention to the fundraiser.

Mangum said the money will go toward the shelter’s spay and neuter clinic.

“This will help the clinic keep functioning and moving forward with the goals we reach for,” she said.

Both companies brought donations of toys and treats as well as the money to the shelter, Mangum said.

The shelter has several dogs and cats available for adoption, and may be reached at 775-777-7333.

Photos of newly acquired animals are posted at www.elkocity.com under Animal Shelter.