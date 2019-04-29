ELKO – For 21 years the Winemaker’s Dinner & Auction has been the cornerstone for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko.
“It is what started this Club and has become the leading event for our annual support,” said Rusty Bahr, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club.
This is the first year the event will take place without club founder, Al Bernarda. All proceeds benefit the youth of Elko and make sure that every child receives Boys & Girls Club services regardless of ability to pay.
Red Lion Hotel & Casino and Breakthru Beverage have been the co-sponsors of this event for 21 years. This year’s event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on May 10.
This year’s winemaker is Marisa Fieros from Duckhorn Vineyards in Saint Helena, CA. Marisa will bring wines from the Duckhorn Portfolio including: Decoy, Goldeneye, Migration, Paraduxx, Canvasback, and Calera.
The wine is paired with a delicious six-course meal prepared by the Red Lion Hotel & Casino. The fundraiser also includes live and silent auctions, and a raffle.
“Al will forever be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need. The Winemaker’s Dinner is Al’s and we are grateful to be carrying on his tradition,” said Bahr.
