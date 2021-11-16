Reno organ donor to be honored at 133rd Rose Parade

RENO — Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hammond would have turned 12 years old on Nov. 2, 2021. She died in July 2019 after a tragic accident when a bounce house, with her inside, was blown into electric power lines. She is survived by her parents, two younger siblings and an extended network of friends and loved ones.

The Hammond family decided to donate Lizzy’s organs after she spent days in the hospital on life support. Lizzy saved three lives through organ donation and will be celebrated at this year’s 133rd Rose Parade.

Donor Network West and Renown Children’s Hospital will honor the Hammond family with the unveiling of a memorial “floragraph” of Lizzy at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Mack Auditorium. Made entirely out of organic materials, Lizzy’s floragraph will be featured on the Donate Life parade float in the 133rd Rose Parade Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, California.

“Lizzy was an incredibly kind and giving kid,” said Wendy Hammond, Lizzy’s mother. “She always raised her hand to help others –– her generous spirit made the decision to give the gift of life an easier one.”

During the Nov. 17 event, Wendy and Mitch, Lizzy’s father, will complete the floragraph of Lizzy, which was crafted by Donate Life parade float volunteers. There will also be a table featuring Lizzy’s favorite items, memories and more to honor her life and showcase her incredible spirit.

As a donor family, Wendy and Mitch have been working to extend their daughter’s legacy by sharing with others the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

“Lizzy is living on by helping others and that’s how she would have wanted it,” said Mitch Hammond. “It’s helped our family navigate the healing process knowing she’s helped save lives.”

There are currently more than 600 Nevadans on the organ transplant waiting list. Nationally, the number is even higher. More than 100,000 people across the country are waiting on an organ transplant.

Donor Network West has helped facilitate the recovery of every lifesaving organ in northern Nevada for the past 30 years. The federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization for northern Nevada and northern California is dedicated to helping provide people with a second chance at life through organ, eye and tissue donation for transplantation and research.

“We are honored to support the Hammonds in their participation in the Rose Parade, and in extending Lizzy’s legacy of generosity,” said Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West. “The Hammonds gave three other people a second chance at life by choosing to donate Lizzy’s organs. We encourage everyone to consider registering to become an organ donor so together, we can help save and heal more lives.”

Following her accident, Lizzy received care at Renown Children’s Hospital. Hundreds of community members attended her honor walk at Renown Regional Medical Center, where her family and care team escorted her through the halls to the operating room in her final moments.

“As the region’s only children’s hospital, our team is honored to provide compassionate, quality care for families in every situation,” said Larry Duncan, vice president of Pediatrics and Surgery, and administrator of Renown Children's Hospital. “It is an immense privilege of the Renown Children’s Hospital team to support Lizzy’s legacy of giving and host this event in conjunction with Donor Network West to spread awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation.”

Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to register as an organ donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

