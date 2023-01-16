Reno Rodeo Foundation accepting scholarship applications

RENO – Applications are now open for the Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship program. The application deadline is Feb. 9, 2023.

Since 1986 the Reno Rodeo Foundation has endeavored to promote educational opportunities to Northern Nevada high school graduates. Throughout the years, the foundation has helped fund hundreds of students in furthering their education.

The scholarships are open to Northern Nevada high school graduates who intend to enroll in higher education at an accredited Nevada college or university, or at an out-of-state college or university if the declared major is not offered in Nevada. Additional consideration will be given to applicants participating in one or more of the following: 4H, FFA, Grange or Rodeo. Furthermore, anyone who has ever been in foster care in Northern Nevada will receive additional consideration.

Additionally, students with declared majors in either Veterinary or Pre-Veterinary degrees are eligible to receive the Al Evans Silver Spurs Scholarship which will award two recipients with a $5,000 scholarship.

Alongside the Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship and the Al Evans Silver Spurs Scholarship is the Western Arts & Culture Scholarship, created to increase awareness and appreciation of western arts, culture and heritage in college-age Nevadans through recognition of outstanding potential, contributions and skill in the creative arts.

The first-place award is a $2,500 scholarship. The applicant selected will be awarded based on his/her level of skill in the chosen area of arts/culture as well as the completion of the additional addendum. This scholarship award will be made in addition to the Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarship.

All applicants not selected for this scholarship will remain in the selection process for the general Reno Rodeo Foundation Scholarships. The addendum requires applicants to answer four additional questions and submit three samples of art. Further eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria can be found at www.renorodeofoundation.org/scholarships.