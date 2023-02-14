ELKO -- Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys and Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores Inc. is partnering with Boys and Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”

Customers in Elko can now make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, through March 5.

“For the ninth year in a row, Ross is very excited to host our annual Help Local Kids Learn in-store fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs. This fundraiser will directly help kids at local Clubs across the country by supporting Power Hour, a homework tutoring program, nationally sponsored by Ross. We are proud of our strong, long-standing partnership with BGCA. It is rooted in our shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens,” said Matt Young, group senior vice president of Ross Stores.

Ross will match the first $400,000 raised. One hundred percent of the funds raised at each store will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80% being directed to a Club in the community.

Ross is also the national sponsor of BGCA’s Power Hour, a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with support from Boys and Girls Club staff.

Every $5 donation helps provide one half hour of homework help for a Club youth. A donation of $15 helps keep a kid safe after school.

Together with its customers, Ross has raised and donated more than $40 million to support BGCA and Power Hour.