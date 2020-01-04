Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
December 29, 1894: There will be a masquerade ball at Freeman Hall on Monday evening, December 31st: It will be given by Mayer & Drobney. Engage a partner and take it in. Tickets for sale at Wintermantel’s and the Postoffice.
Christmas was duly and appropriately observed in Elko, and although it has been a quiet year all over the county, considerable money was spent in Elko for presents. The festivities opened Sunday evening with Christmas exercises at the Presbyterian church, where the young folks acquitted themselves most admirably in songs and recitations. This was followed by a Christmas tree at Freeman Hall Monday night, with exercises by the children. The trees were loaded down with presents for the little ones – the committee having decided to allow presents besides candy and oranges to be put on the tree – and it was a happy crowd that filled the hall. Besides the public tree there were a number of private trees, one at A. Bruce’s, one at Henry Jones’, one at Maj. Miller’s, one at Charley Hale’s and one at Johnson’s. The windup of Christmas was a grand opening ball at the Depot Hotel.
100 YEARS AGO
December 29, 1919: For many years the Masonic lodge of this place has been giving a ball on the evening of Dec. 27th, known as “St. John’s Day”, to which the members of the order and their friends were invited. But during the war this ball was omitted for two years, and the dance this year was looked forward to with more than the usual interest.
Farmers visiting Elko the past week tell of the hundreds, and in some cases thousands of rabbits that are coming in from the hills, down onto the ranches after feed, especially on the alfalfa fields and about the stacks. Early in the morning they can be seen crossing the fields in droves, and according to reports they seem to be more plentiful in the Metropolis district than elsewhere. There is a brisk demand from Salt Lake city for rabbits, bringing $3.50 per dozen, and a man could make good money by going out into these districts and making a business of killing for the market.
December 31, 1919: Born at Halleck on Dec. 28th to the wife of Mike Papas, a daughter weighing eight pounds. The child was born while the husband was away and the mother was all alone with three other small children.
January 4, 1920: Miss Lydia Westlund and the Misses Wiggins are spending their holiday vacation with their parents in Lamoille.
75 YEARS AGO
December 29, 1944: An announcement was made by J.D. “Dave” Burns, manager of the Sprouse Reitz, today that he has purchased the L.L. Gilpin hardware store at 460 Idaho street. The Gilpin store will be known as the J.D. Burns Company, Hardware and Sporting Goods. Mr. & Mrs. Burns have been operating the Sprouse Reitz for eight years. They came from Winnemucca, where they had a similar store.
January 3, 1945: Wayne S. Ferguson, Seaman 1/c, son of Mr. & Mrs. George C. Ferguson of Carlin was named honor man of his class graduation from the radio school at the U.S. naval training center, Farraguet Ida. Ferguson, 18, was valedictorian of the 1943 graduation class of Carlin high school.
January 4, 1945: Saturday, December 30, Miss Marian G. Lugea, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. R. Lugea of Lamoille, and Jess Goicoechea, son of Mr. & Mrs. Fernando Goicoechea of Elko, were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic church by the Rev. Peter T. Fisher, D.D. in the impressive ceremony of nuptial mass at 7:30 in the morning. Miss Delphina Goicoechea, sister of the bridegroom, was bridesmaid and Nick Goicoechea, brother-in-law of the bride, was best man. Mrs. Goicoechea is a graduate of Holy Cross hospital, Salt Lake City. Mr. Goicoechea is a stock raiser in business with his father and his brother Elias at North Fork.
50 YEARS AGO
December 29, 1969: Bleak holiday news has been received by the families of 22 Southern Pacific Railroad employees in Carlin in the form of an announcement from the company their jobs have been discontinued. SP officials in Carlin and Elko reported the railroad has discontinued the three switch engine shifts that have operated at the Carlin yard and the yardmasters who worked with the three shifts. The SP officials said the cutback was ordered after it was determined the switching crews stationed in Carlin no longer served a useful purpose.
December 30, 1969: Elko Fire Chief Bill Bellinger today announced he will completely retire from his business, Bellinger Motor Supply, as of tomorrow; and will continue to devote full time to his duties as fire chief. Bellinger 60, said the business, which he operated for the past 27 years, is being sold to Clyde Ostler, who has worked for Bellinger for six years. He has been associated with the Elko Fire Department for the past 30 years and has been fire chief since last Jan. 1.
Sale of the Spring Creek Ranch 13 miles southeast of Elko by Thomas H. and Dorothy S. Gallagher of Elko to Area-West Inc. was recorded here yesterday; and officials of Area-West have announced plans for development of the property as a subdivision. Lorne Pratt of Phoenix, Ariz., is president of Area-West and Walter (Bud) Aldrich of Elko is vice president and agent.
January 2, 1970: Sale of the Winecup Ranch north of Wells, once owned by movie star Jimmy Stewart and founded by one-time Nevada Governor John Sparks, was sold this week to a partnership that included Oppenheimer Industries Inc., a Kansas City-based firm with widespread holdings in ranches and livestock. Included in the transaction was the Thousand Spring Trading Post, which is located on U.S. Highway 93 about 5 miles north of Wells.
January 3, 1970: Mr. & Mrs. Bud Rose, owners of the Smith Creek Guest Ranch in Jiggs, hosted an old time New Year’s Eve celebration, Wednesday night at their ranch. The remodeled lodge was decorated in holiday fashion, while a fire burned all evening in a large rock fire place. During the early hours of the evening the dining room was turned into a dance hall. It was a real old fashioned celebration with an old player piano entertaining a number of guests at the end of the evening.
25 YEARS AGO
December 31, 1994: The work of five Elko area artists will be shown in a travelling art show called “A Common Thread” which will tour the state for a year, according to woodworker Tony LaMorte. LaMorte, Sarah Sweetwater and quilters Kathy Mudge, Gaylon Simmons and Sharon Thompson will be represented in the juried exhibit. Its 60 pieces were selected from slides submitted by Nevada, Utah, Idaho and Southern California artists.
January 3, 1995: Seven newly-elected officials were sworn into office by Elko District Judge Jack Ames. In addition, 27 incumbent county officials repeated their oaths of office. The new county officials are Lee Reierson, Elko County School Board, District 7; Joe Haid, Elko County Hospital Board, District 2; David Cimo, Elko Civic Auditorium Board, District B; Royce Hackworth, county commissioner, District 2; Cheri Carver, Elko Civic Auditorium Board, District A; Gary Woodbury, Elko County District Attorney; and Wilde Brough, Elko County School District, District 6.
January 4, 1995: Snow lingers on area golf courses but golfers can play inside the heated Spring Creek horse Palace next week when the Spring Creek Association holds its second annual Blizzard Open golf tournament. Like last year, the unique indoor course will consist of nine holes laid out on a quarter-mile course. Golf play will feature restricted flight balls, sand traps, putting greens and recycled Christmas trees lining the fairways.