Rewrite: News from past issues

Christmas was duly and appropriately observed in Elko, and although it has been a quiet year all over the county, considerable money was spent in Elko for presents. The festivities opened Sunday evening with Christmas exercises at the Presbyterian church, where the young folks acquitted themselves most admirably in songs and recitations. This was followed by a Christmas tree at Freeman Hall Monday night, with exercises by the children. The trees were loaded down with presents for the little ones – the committee having decided to allow presents besides candy and oranges to be put on the tree – and it was a happy crowd that filled the hall. Besides the public tree there were a number of private trees, one at A. Bruce’s, one at Henry Jones’, one at Maj. Miller’s, one at Charley Hale’s and one at Johnson’s. The windup of Christmas was a grand opening ball at the Depot Hotel.