Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

August 29, 1896: The masons are at work on the second story of the high school building. Some people think it is fun to carry a hod up a steep ladder, two stories high. Old Antone tried it for a little while the other morning at the high school building but gave it up as a hard job. Then Milt Campbell went it a round or two, but after nearly falling off his ladder, gave it up in disgust.

--

The small fruit is about gone. Mr. Joe Smith had a large crop of cherries (something unusual for Ruby Valley.) His plum trees are laden with plums and he expects to have apples enough for winter use.

100 YEARS AGO

August 29, 1921: In the county of Elko there are seventy-nine school districts, or rather there are that number of school houses where the art of readin’, ‘ritin’ and ‘rithmetic is pounded into the ivory dome of the young by the energetic teacher. But this year there is a lack of teachers, even though the wage paid in some of the districts reach $140 per month. The very lowest is $110 and that is at places where there are but three or a half dozen pupils.