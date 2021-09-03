Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
August 29, 1896: The masons are at work on the second story of the high school building. Some people think it is fun to carry a hod up a steep ladder, two stories high. Old Antone tried it for a little while the other morning at the high school building but gave it up as a hard job. Then Milt Campbell went it a round or two, but after nearly falling off his ladder, gave it up in disgust.
--
The small fruit is about gone. Mr. Joe Smith had a large crop of cherries (something unusual for Ruby Valley.) His plum trees are laden with plums and he expects to have apples enough for winter use.
100 YEARS AGO
August 29, 1921: In the county of Elko there are seventy-nine school districts, or rather there are that number of school houses where the art of readin’, ‘ritin’ and ‘rithmetic is pounded into the ivory dome of the young by the energetic teacher. But this year there is a lack of teachers, even though the wage paid in some of the districts reach $140 per month. The very lowest is $110 and that is at places where there are but three or a half dozen pupils.
August 30, 1921: Those who attended the Elko county fair last year will remember the excellent music furnished by the Indian band. Well, the same band with some additions will again be in the musical attractions at the fair this year. They now have 16 pieces and have brand new uniforms. The boys have been practicing constantly during the past year, and they have become quite proficient. The Indians of the Owyhee reservation are coming down to a person, as they have entered their race horses in the rodeo, and the Indians will either go home loaded down with riches or broke, as they pin their faith in their racers.
September 2, 1921: This is the last day of the sage hen season, and tomorrow opens the season for doves. There are thousands of them in the Lamoille valley, and the ranchers are praying for the sportsmen to come out and clean up on the pests, as the birds are devastating the grain fields. We understand quite a number of Elko hunters are making plans to be on hand tomorrow morning as the dove season will be short, the birds leaving early this month for the south.
75 YEARS AGO
August 29, 1946: Members of the Nevada Livestock Show and Elko County Fair boards who are preparing he 1946 show are as follows: Nevada Livestock Board: Prof. F.W. Wilson, Reno; D.D. Ogilvie, Elko and C.A. Sewell, Elko. Elko County Fair Board: Oren F. Boies, O’Neil; Mrs. C.W. Griswold, Elko; C.A. Sewell, manager, Elko; Archie Dewar, Elko; Stanley Ellison, Tuscarora; Charles Zunino, Jiggs; Ralph Smith, Lamoille; John Eacret, Tuscarora. Donald Drown, Elko, secretary.
September 3, 1946: The Nevada Livestock Show and Elko County Fair ended in a blaze of glory. Nothing pleased the crowd more than the fireworks supplied through Harold’s club in Reno. Thousands of people were attracted to the city park for the free show, while others viewed the pyrotechnical display from their homes. However, those who saw the “sets” could appreciate the extent and beauty of the event more than those who missed out on this part of the show. The sets were placed on the north end of the softball field.
September 4, 1946: Samson Etcheberry and Jack N. Etcheverry, local blacksmith’s, (who, incidentally, are not related) were so impressed and enthused last week in receiving their final naturalization papers from Judge Milton B. Badt in the District Court, that they told their attorney, John E. Robbins, they wanted to do something to express their appreciation for the honor and privilege conferred on them. So they placed the sum of $50 in his hands with the suggestion that he and the judge decide just where it would do the most good. After consulting, Judge Badt had the pleasure of calling on Miss Shirley Keller, honor student graduate of Elko County high school of the class of 1946, who mostly through her own courage, determination and work has achieved her ambition of registering at the University of Nevada, and announcing to her that through the generosity of these two new citizens she was awarded a Fifty Dollar scholarship.
50 YEARS AGO
August 30, 1971: Members of the Elko National Guard recently rehabilitated over one-half mile of the main fork of Sherman Creek, north of Osino, according to a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management. Thirty Guardsmen under the leadership of Lt. John Howell, Commander of Troop I, Third Squadron, 116th Armored Cav., participated in the rehabilitation of Sherman Creek. The Guardsmen planted willows along the stream to prevent further bank erosion and also to provide shade over the water. Sp4 Mark Rose of Ruby Valley, Sp4 Mark Dahl of Starr Valley and Sp4 Jimmy Couchman of Elko were among other Guardsmen who constructed numerous trash catchers. The structures slow down the velocity of the water and provide pools for the fish to rest in.
August 31, 1971: A tearful Patsy Herman was named Miss Elko County over a field of 12 contestants before a large crowd at the City Softball Park. Miss Herman was crowned by Miss Elko County 1970, Lorayne Paoletti, to conclude the Pep Rally, annual kickoff event for the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show. Named as first runner-up in the competition was Sherry Sheerin and second runner-up was Vicki Jayo.
September 4, 1971: Elko’s frost-free growing season for 1971 officially ended early this morning when the mercury dropped to 30 degrees. The weather service office here reported today’s low at two notches below the freezing point established a frost-free growing season for the year of 95 days, running since a reading of 32 registered last May 31.
25 YEARS AGO
August 30, 1996: Members of the Elko Kiwanis Club will continue their 24-year tradition of serving the Buckaroo Breakfast during the Elko County Fair. Kiwanis will serve up eggs, pancakes and Canadian bacon from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Elko City Park. Buckaroo Breakfast Chairman Chuck Knight has watched the turnout at the breakfast grow over the years from about 35 people to 2,000 today.
September 2, 1996: Petan Ranch Branding Team won the branding contest yesterday at the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show. Petan’s team members are Nathan Kelly, Norbert Gibson, John Jackson and Ramon Cordova. The DeLong team won the women’s branding finals with team members Timmy Lynn and Rita DeLong, Christy DeLong, Stanton and Johna DeLong Bell. Sorting was won by Mark Jones, Ruben Ramirez and Wylin Wolf, who sorted 15 head in two go-rounds in the finals.