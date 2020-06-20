Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1895: Old man Kittridge, a former resident of Elko, and after whom Kittridge canyon was named, died in Pasadena, California, on June 4th.
J.L. French came down from Island Mountain Monday. He says Guy told him that if any of the kids inquired about him, to tell them that he was too busy working his claim just now to write. A great youngster is Guy.
Wonder who constructed the telephone line with tomato-can receivers in school the other day? It went from the grammar to intermediate department and was a great convenience to both parties. Wonder if the “Dr.” answered the call?
100 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1920: A number of boys went swimming yesterday in the old swimmin’ hole west of town and on the edge of the pool, securely tied to a post they found a barrel of wine immersed in the water. On their return to town they reported to the officers, who investigated and who brought the barrel to the court house, where it now lies under lock and key. The wine is a part of a shipment stolen from a box car in the Western Pacific yards, three barrels being stolen Saturday night. The officers believe that the wine was loaded on a push cart and taken to the railroad trestle and dumped in the water and anchored in the pool.
June 18, 1920: There is on display in the free Press window today samples of ore brought down last evening by Joe, Clyde and Loy Lang from the Aura district that has visible free gold in generous quantities distributed throughout the ore. The ore is a rose quartz and carires gold, silver and lead. The find was made last summer by Joe Lang and George M. Green in a prospecting trip throughout the northern part of the county. While prospecting in the Bullrun basin they found a small ledge that gave them assays of $80. A few weeks ago Mr. Lang and his two brothers went back to the property, known as the old McKenzie mine. Mr. Lang has invented and built a small improved mill, which he will take out to the property very soon. The ore has created a great deal of excitement and it looks as if the boys have found a mine worthwhile.
75 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1945: Mrs. John Tom of Lee announced the engagement of her daughter Miss Leona Tybo to Pfc. Pacheco Gibson, son of Bill Gibson Sr., of Elko. Wedding plans are indefinite. Private Gibson recently returned from Iwo Jima in the Pacific and spent a 30 day leave in Elko county.
June 15, 1945: Sgt. Johnny Gammick is back in civilian clothes. He is visiting in Elko and has accepted a position with the Reno Rodeo. Johnny was in service for three and a half years. He took part in two major engagements and spent considerable time in Italy. Later he was stationed in this country accompanying soldiers to various hospitals. He will be one of the mainstays in the Reno Rodeo, scheduled for the Fourth of July holidays.
June 18, 1945: Leaving Bob Hope behind him and heading for his ranch in northern Elko county, Bing Crosby arrived in Elko this morning. He was met by John Eacret ranch manager. Crosby and Hope accomplished a mission in Salt Lake City. They raised $30,000 for the construction of a nine-hole golf course and club house at Bushnell general hospital. Says the Tribune: “In a little over 24 hours the two top national entertainers had played four evening shows at Bushnell, added their irrepressible exuberance to a benefit dinner at the Hotel Utah and presented a howling two-hour show in the University of Utah stadium.” No wonder Bing is seeking the quiet of his ranch for a few days. His son, Phillip has been visiting with the Eacrets and Crosby likes to find time to recline at the ranch, near Tuscarora. He has never been plagued by autograph hunters in Elko — even the traditional news hawks have respected the fact that Elko has become a haven for him.
50 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1970: First National Bank and Our Store took victories Monday night in Elko Women’s Softball League play. Linda Hughes, with two hits including a home run, and Joan Crapo, two hits led the Bankers. For the Packers, Yvonne Cortez and Gordo Ike had round-trippers. For Our Store, Wanda Jayo had five hits, including a home run, while Carol Johnson, Sandy Balderrama. Betty Aranguena and Clara Hadlock had four hits each.
June 18, 1970: City Manager Jack Sutherland reported on city efforts toward eliminating burning of trash at the municipal dump during a program at Elko Rotary Club. Sutherland reported the City of Elko already has taken preliminary steps towards starting a landfill program at the city dumpgrounds. He reported a water truck and earth-moving equipment will be required at the landfill site and noted he hoped to be able to work out a cooperative agreement with the county on equipment needed. In the meantime, Sutherland said, city officials are attempting to control times of burning at the dump to avoid sending smoke into residential area.
June 19, 1970: Joseph O. McDaniel, 45, yesterday afternoon filed as a candidate for Elko District Judge. McDaniel last week announced plans to file for the office after incumbent Judge George F. Wright said he planned to withdraw his candidacy. McDaniel is a native of Wells who has practiced law in Elko since 1952 and served as Elko County District Attorney for two terms.
25 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1995: Elko High School graduate Bob Elliott, preparing to compete in the U.S. Open in Southampton, N.Y. has found himself between Nick Faldo and defending champion Ernie El. The grouping is part of the locker assignments – not the leader board – but it’s indicative of the atmosphere Elliott is adjusting to prior to tomorrow’s first round. Elliott, qualified last week at a tournament in Dallas. Elliott is believed to be the first Elko golfer to compete in a major tournament since former Elko pro Tony Lema gained fame in the late-1950’s.
June 15, 1995: Archaeologists spent last week excavating fossilized bones in a pit dug alongside Merino Drive in Spring Creek. Experts believe the bones are from a mastodon. Brian Hockett, an archaeologist with the Bureau of Land Management, said the bones could be up to four million years old, but they must be tested for conclusive dating and identification. Members of the Elko County Chapter of the Nevada Archaeologist Association and volunteers have spent the week digging, screening and removing all the bones they could find. Hockett said the remains now will be thoroughly cleaned and pieced together before being donated to the Northeastern Nevada Museum for a permanent exhibit.
June 18, 1995: Lamoille Canyon is scheduled to be reopened to the public tomorrow, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The forest service ordered the canyon closed June 7 after several mudslides blocked the road. Waive Stager of the U.S. Forest Service said, “Although the area is open, we are still urging people to be careful since Lamoille Creek is still running very fast and high, and material on the slopes may be unstable. Due to flood damage, Thomas Canyon Campground is not useable and remains closed.”
