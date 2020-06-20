Rewrite: News from past issues

June 18, 1945: Leaving Bob Hope behind him and heading for his ranch in northern Elko county, Bing Crosby arrived in Elko this morning. He was met by John Eacret ranch manager. Crosby and Hope accomplished a mission in Salt Lake City. They raised $30,000 for the construction of a nine-hole golf course and club house at Bushnell general hospital. Says the Tribune: “In a little over 24 hours the two top national entertainers had played four evening shows at Bushnell, added their irrepressible exuberance to a benefit dinner at the Hotel Utah and presented a howling two-hour show in the University of Utah stadium.” No wonder Bing is seeking the quiet of his ranch for a few days. His son, Phillip has been visiting with the Eacrets and Crosby likes to find time to recline at the ranch, near Tuscarora. He has never been plagued by autograph hunters in Elko — even the traditional news hawks have respected the fact that Elko has become a haven for him.