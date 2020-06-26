Rewrite: News from past issues

June 24, 1920: The state police made a raid on the Chinese house owned by Henry Long yesterday but their search failed to disclose any liquor. They had information which they considered reliable, on which a search warrant was sworn out. Since the state police have begun operations here the bootleggers have ceased entirely from doing business and a drink in harder to obtain than ever in the history of the town.

June 25, 1920: A new auto road around the southern end of the lake from Salt Lake City to the Overland Trail at Wells, Nevada, is nearly completed but a few miles remaining to be graveled and the road will open for travel by the middle of next month. The traveler passing over this road can travel at any speed he chooses, as a great part of the distance is over the wonderful salt beds, which racing men say are ideal for fast traveling and over which the fastest time ever known to be made by a car was accomplished some years ago. The road follows the main line of the Western Pacific and the traveler is never out of sight of the railroad thus insuring perfect safety should an accident happen to his car. It is 120 miles from Salt Lake to Wendover, 57 miles from Wendover to Tobar and 69 miles from Tobar to Elko, every foot of the road being in excellent condition .It is estimated that there will be from fifty to 150 cars daily coming over the new route.