Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1895: The cold weather of last week finished the fruit in this section.
** The graduating class this year is composed of Misses Mattie Keith, Myrtle Ouderkirk, Grace Anderson and Messrs. W. McDowell, George Hunter, Paul Keyser and Chas. Keith.
** J.S. Gardner & Son have completed the big building for E.C. Jones adjoining his blacksmith shop. It makes a handsome appearance and will soon be filled with wagons, buggies and farm implements. A big improvement in the looks of that part of town.
100 Years agoJune 21, 1920: A movement is on foot to revive the Elko Rodeo and for that reason a meeting has been called for Wednesday evening at the Mayer Hotel to discuss the matter. Many of the Elko business men are in favor of again putting on this annual event, the dates of which are September 6, 7 and 8 – Labor Day and the two days following. G.S. Garcia informs the Free Press that he has been assured by prominent members of the local Indian colony that a large number of them will be here to participate in the evening shows provided suitable prizes are awarded and it is expected to put this on at some suitable location close in.
June 23, 1920: Deputy Supervisor Mink of the Forest office who is spending the summer out on the Humboldt forest, reports that from personal observation he believes the sage hen crop will be up to the average this year in most of the northern part of the county, Near Jarbridge he saw flocks of old male birds, some of the flocks containing as high as 500, and but few of them were females, indicating that a large majority of the hens succeeded in raising their flocks in spite of the cold and backward spring. The sage hens winter on the desert in Idaho and come to the Nevada mountains to nest and spend the summer.
June 24, 1920: The state police made a raid on the Chinese house owned by Henry Long yesterday but their search failed to disclose any liquor. They had information which they considered reliable, on which a search warrant was sworn out. Since the state police have begun operations here the bootleggers have ceased entirely from doing business and a drink in harder to obtain than ever in the history of the town.
June 25, 1920: A new auto road around the southern end of the lake from Salt Lake City to the Overland Trail at Wells, Nevada, is nearly completed but a few miles remaining to be graveled and the road will open for travel by the middle of next month. The traveler passing over this road can travel at any speed he chooses, as a great part of the distance is over the wonderful salt beds, which racing men say are ideal for fast traveling and over which the fastest time ever known to be made by a car was accomplished some years ago. The road follows the main line of the Western Pacific and the traveler is never out of sight of the railroad thus insuring perfect safety should an accident happen to his car. It is 120 miles from Salt Lake to Wendover, 57 miles from Wendover to Tobar and 69 miles from Tobar to Elko, every foot of the road being in excellent condition .It is estimated that there will be from fifty to 150 cars daily coming over the new route.
75 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1945: Thomas Knight Hood, son of Dr. and Mrs. A.J. Hood, Elko will be awarded the degree of doctor of medicine at a special commencement exercises for the Washington University School of Medicine tomorrow in Graham Memorial Chapel in St. Louis, Missouri.
June 23, 1945: Elko Garden Club closed its activities for the summer with a picnic lunch at the Elko City park Friday. Arrangements were made by Mrs. C.B. Evans, Mrs. H. Bolton and Mrs. Delmar McCuistion. Mrs. E.A. Clawson, civic chairman, reported on activities, stating an offer had been made for the weeding of the iris at the cemetery, which was gladly accepted by the members. Appreciation was extended to Robley Burns, park commissioner, for the splendid work of planting Siberian elms along the road ways at the cemetery. The trees were donated by Mrs. C.A. Sewell.
June 26, 1945: He returned from the dead. Webb Brady, 18 year-old Indian youth, who was given up for dead Saturday, for whom his companions were ready to call the coroner, is very much alive today, hospital attendants here report. He was working on a hay bailer at the Horseshoe ranch when he was struck by lightning. He fell to the ground unconscious. His companions thought he surely was dead. Later, however he became conscious again and was brought to the Elko general hospital. He had suffered burns about the face and chest but otherwise seemed all right today. The only thing he complains about now is that his eyes hurt him.
50 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1970: Josephine Gonzales has returned to Elko to accept a position with RUCAP. She was previously associated with the Franciscan sisters of the Sacred Heart in San Francisco.
June 24, 1970: Slim Olson’s sign, a landmark at the west edge of Elko for a number of years, this week took on a new face. The operation – which includes a service station, cafe and motel – is being purchased from American Oil Co. by William and Lewis Pulsipher of Salt Lake City and Mesquite, Nev. It will be known as Western Village, the same name used by the Pulsipher brothers for a similar facility in Mesquite.
June 27, 1970: Mr. and Mrs. William H. Evans of Tuscarora, announce the engagement of their daughter, Aulene, to Wayne A. Ratliff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Karl Ratliff of Mountain City. The bride-elect is a 1967 graduate of Elko High School and attends Utah State University. Ratliff is a graduate of Owyhee High School and attended the University of Nevada at Reno. The couple plan a September wedding.
25 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1995: Ira Slagowski of the Elko High School Rodeo Club is the new state saddle bronc champion. His convincing performance at the state rodeo last weekend in Ely earned him not only the Nevada title but a berth at the nationals July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyo. Joining Ira in Gillette will be his cousin Will Slagowski of Carlin, who finished third in the saddle bronc competition and Jeremy Bledsoe of Elko with a third-place finish in the bareback riding competition.
June 22, 1995: Elko received another .28 of an inch of rain on the last day of spring, which ended at midnight Tuesday night, boosting the June precipitation total to 1.75 inches. The summer-heralding storm pushed the water-year total even further past average for the entire season, to 12.03 inches. That compares to the normal for the end of June of 8.33 inches.
June 23, 1995: Outgoing Mayor Jim Polkinghorne is leaving office with a bang, not a whimper. The day after leaving office, Polkinghorne will officiate over an Independence Day program and a $12,000 fireworks display. In addition, Polkinghorne, who lost his re-election bid June 6 to Mike Franzoia, is in the process of creating a permanent fireworks fund for the city. In order to jump-start the fireworks fund this year, a $1 per person fee will be charged for entry to the fairgrounds.
June 26, 1995: Elko High School’s football team was well represented with five players competing in last Friday’s 14th Sertoma All-Star Classic which features graduated seniors from northern Nevada high schools. Elko’s Mitch Jones scored two touchdowns in the first half and was named MVP for the game. Elko’s Clint Mothershead was one of four defensive ends for the East. Dusty Johnson was a starting inside linebacker for the East’s defense and Darrin Glass kicked extra points and field goals for the team. Elko lineman Dan Sled played starting offensive guard, although he was one of the smallest players on the East’s big offensive line.
