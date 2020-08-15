Rewrite: News from past issues

August 9, 1920: Two autos leaving Elko Saturday morning were the center of attention by the majority of Elko people, and especially by the male friends of the two bridegrooms, but no heed was paid to the frequent hails to stop by occupants of the cars, and they rapidly disappeared in a cloud of dust north of the city. The cars were loaded with camping outfits for an extended trip and the newlyweds were Morley Griswold and bride and Warner Griswold and bride, and they were bound for the Yellowstone Park and other Idaho points of interest. The wedding of Miss Helen Wood to C. Warner Griswold took place early Saturday at the residence of the groom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Griswold. The bride is a graduate of the Elko schools and later on graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, Ill. The groom is an Elko boy and a graduate of the Elko schools. At present he is actively connected with the Henderson & Griswold Livestock Company. Mr. and Mrs. Morley Griswold, who were married on the 4th, reached Elko Saturday morning from San Diego.