Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
August 10, 1895: The voting population of Nevada in 1864 was 16,389; in 1874, 18,085; in 1889, 18,999, and in 1894, 12,292.
Doc Muller and Steve Henley were on Missouri Flats Thursday afternoon getting members for a bicycle club. Billy Jeffrey, Ben Yates, Wash Litton, E.C. Jones, Jake Nelson and several others have decided to join. Every member will wear bloomers.
100 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1920: Two autos leaving Elko Saturday morning were the center of attention by the majority of Elko people, and especially by the male friends of the two bridegrooms, but no heed was paid to the frequent hails to stop by occupants of the cars, and they rapidly disappeared in a cloud of dust north of the city. The cars were loaded with camping outfits for an extended trip and the newlyweds were Morley Griswold and bride and Warner Griswold and bride, and they were bound for the Yellowstone Park and other Idaho points of interest. The wedding of Miss Helen Wood to C. Warner Griswold took place early Saturday at the residence of the groom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Griswold. The bride is a graduate of the Elko schools and later on graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, Ill. The groom is an Elko boy and a graduate of the Elko schools. At present he is actively connected with the Henderson & Griswold Livestock Company. Mr. and Mrs. Morley Griswold, who were married on the 4th, reached Elko Saturday morning from San Diego.
August 13, 1920: After buying an automobile for rest and refreshment, some folks in Elko are surprised to learn that there are just 185 places where it must be oiled and greased every two weeks.
75 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1945: A freak calf was found near Carlin yesterday by Bill Minola of that city. The calf, apparently a few days old, has one head, two noses, two sets of teeth and here tongues. The animal belongs to the John Griffin herd and declared to be among the most unusual ever found in Elko County.
August 14, 1945: With peace formally declared and the work soon to begin to “turn the swords into plowshares” it is appropriate here to bring our casualty list for Elko county up to date. The cost of the European and Pacific campaigns in lives of Elko county men now reaches 37 dead with six still missing. These are figures to date with possible Pacific casualties yet to come. The total number of known wounded or injured now reaches 57 for all areas of the tremendous conflict.
August 16, 1945: So far as the Free Press could learn, the asky bing-bang of last night was the gentleman who climbed up on a chair. This gentleman held a wide strip of newsprint across his chest and merely turned from side to side with sublime dignity and bowed. The strip was the clipped top of the Daily Free Press, featuring the 8-column headline which said: “WAR ENDS!”
50 YEARS AGO
August 10, 1970: Commercial Hotel, Northern Zone Champions, will be in action this week in the State Softball Tournament in Elko. Team members are Jim Wallock, Chris Hernandez, Dick Harris, Tim Gilligan, Len Holdren, Gary Porter, Rich Lespade, Jim Thompson, Ron Smith, Bing Massie, Lysle Drake and Jerry Hassett. Manager is G.E.Christean.
August 13, 1970: Elko’s Flight Service Station will receive national honors next week as one of four airways communications centers in the United States that have remained in continuous operation during the past half century. The Elko radio facility originally was manned by a single operator and was built away from the landing field to avoid entanglements between low-flying aircraft and the 110-foot towers that suspended the antenna system.
August 15, 1970: Dr. George Manilla will be leaving Elko Sept. 1 to work towards a doctorate in pathology at the University of Utah medical center. He plans to return in a little over a year when he will be a board-certified pathologist, according to Carl Shuck, Elko Clinic manager. Dr. Manilla will probably return some weekends, however, since his family will remain in Elko while he is on leave.
25 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1995: Planning is underway for the third annual Bolo Benefit which will take place under the stars the evening of Aug. 25 at Red’s Ranch in Lamoille. The western style black tie fundraiser will benefit the Western Folklife Center and will help kick off the center’s Western Folklife Round-up, a series of concerts and workshops to be held in Halleck and Lamoille. Don Edwards and the Seven Bar Cowboy Band will provide the evening’s entertainment.
August 12, 1995: Five city employees with long records of service were honored by the Elko City Council Tuesday. Introducing the employees to new city councilmen was City Manager George Edes. The honored employees are firefighter James “Bud” Gibson, 31 years; Clifford Avery of the Elko Street Department, 30 years; Elko Fire Chief O.P Cash, 29 years; Ysidro Fagoaga of the Elko Water Department, 26 years; and Aldo Lee Vega of the Golf Course Maintenance Staff, 26 years of service.
August 14, 1995: Lt. Charles “Chuck” Hartung began his first weekday in retirement today after 36 years with the Nevada Highway Patrol, nearly 24 of those years in Elko. To mark his last day on the job, Gov. Bob Miller declared Aug. 11 as “A Day in Honor of Lt. Charles Hartung” for his years of service to the state. Hartung, 59, stayed with the patrol longer than anybody else so far. He joined the force on Atug. 1, 1959. His first assignment was Wells, where he worked for three years before being transferred to Los Vegas for 10 years. Hartung was sent to Elko in 1972 and promoted to lieutenant. Hartung was the center of attraction at a recent retirement party at the Red Lion Inn and Casino, where people came from all over the state to be with him.
