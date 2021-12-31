Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO:

December 26, 1896: The bell for the Court-house arrived from Troy, N.Y., Tuesday and was put in place the same afternoon. It weighs 378 pounds and was made expressly for Elko county.

Great care should be taken by householders just now in the matter of their stovepipes. The cold weather season requires more fire in dwelling houses and stores. This adds more danger to any defects in both stoves and flues. See that your heating apparatus is surely safe and take no chances.

The New Year ball in honor of the visiting teachers will be given Thursday evening, December 31st, in the dining room of the Depot Hotel. Supper at both Freeman Hall and Commercial Hotel. The ball and supper will both be absolutely free to all persons who attend the institute from outside the county. Fine music has been engaged and a good time may be looked for. Let all turn out and give our visitors a royal welcome.

100 YEARS AGO

December 26, 1921: Sleighing is fine these days and the old forgotten sleds and horses are in great demand. Failing in this some of the young folks are using an auto for the motive power and long strings of little sleds are towed about the streets at a rate never equaled by Old Dobin. The coasting on the Steninger hill is excellent and the hill is taken possession of day and evening by the little folks. If the city council would make themselves solid with the coming generation, they should close the streets on this hill to all traffic and turn it over to the kids. As it is some child will be killed or badly injured with autos and teams using the long hill, as the high bank hides the crossing and there is danger of collision. The grown-ups owe this much to the kids, and it will be only for a short time at the very longest, and the road by the Russell house can be used while the hill street is closed.

December 30, 1921: This is the last issue of the Free Press for 1921. We take this occasion to thank our many friends and patrons for their splendid patronage during the year. We have tried to give you a good local paper and from the fact that our list of subscribers is continually growing we believe that our efforts are appreciated. For the coming year we will strive to do even better and believe that the future holds out greater promise for this section of the state.

75 YEARS AGO

December 26, 1946: All minors of the community are invited to attend a special showing of The Lounge holiday show at the Hunter theatre, Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock. The Commercial hotel and Hunter theatre is cooperating in making the show possible. The entire Henry Busse band, his vocalists and supporting floor show will be present for the show. Three additional acts have been added to the show and all made tremendous hits their first appearance here. They are Al “Whitey” Roberts, laugh insurance salesman; The Reveliers, impersonators and Lorena Fordyce, beauty personified.

December 30, 1946: A Sunday ceremony in St. Paul’s Episcopal church united Rae Scott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Scott of Elko, in marriage with Hugh D. McMullen, son of Mrs. S.P. McMullen, a former resident of Elko. At each window of the church stood tall white tapers with winter greens. The windows were also further decorated with native pine boughs and holly branches lending the proper holiday touch. Preceding the ceremony Joe McMullen, younger brother of the bridegroom sang Schubert’s “Ave Maria” and was accompanied by Mrs. John TellIaisha at the organ. Miss Bonnie Scott, sister of the bride was maid of honor. The other attendants were Miss Fay McMullen, sister of the bridegroom, and Mrs. Raymond Garteiz. Joe McMullen was the best man while Sam McMullen, another brother, and Russell Clayton were ushers. Following the wedding a reception was held at the Stockmen’s hotel for the young couple to which 150 guests were invited to attend. Following a honeymoon, the couple will be at home to friends after January 13.

50 YEARS AGO

December 28, 1971: The fourth annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party sponsored by Elko Gasper J. Salaz Post 2350, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Ladies Auxiliary, will be held Friday at the VFW Home according to an announcement by post Commander Louis Byers. Commander Byers said that a committee headed by Clive Gurr, Roy Kaiser and Bob Burns is completing plans for the annual event scheduled to commence at 9 p.m. with dancing to the music of “The Melody Makers.” A full program has been arranged which will include food and refreshments, Byers noted.

December 30, 1971: Robert E. Goicoechea, currently a practicing attorney in Salt Lake City, has joined the Elko law firm of Vaughan, Hull and Marfisi. He will serve as a law clerk until his admission to the Nevada State Bar, at which time he will become an associate of the Elko firm. The firm currently includes partners Robert O. Vaughan, Jack E. Hull and P. Michael Marfisi and associate Robert C. Manley. Goicoechea, of Basque descent, was born in Wendell, Idaho, and moved with his parents to Ketchum, Idaho. He attended Wood River High School in Hailey, Idaho, for one year and continued his education at Mt. Angel High and Seminary Prep School in Mt. Angel, Ore. He transferred to Loyola University of Chicago and earned a B.S. degree in English. He attended University of Utah College of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree.

December 31, 1971: Elko’s municipal election of 1971 -- one of the top stories of the year -- produced a new mayor, L.L. Stenovich and two new councilmen, R.R. Regnier and T.C. Meranda. Holdover council members are Dale Porter and Adolph Lipparelli.

25 YEARS AGO

December 27, 1996: Organizers of the “New Year’s in New York” celebration at Northeastern Nevada Museum got in the spirit this week by decorating with cutouts of skyscrapers and Gail Ritter dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Argelia Brown and Mary Harper assisted in the planning. The ball will drop at 9 p.m. local time New Year’s Eve, timed to coincide with the famous ball drop in Times Square at midnight New York time. Entertainment will be provided by jazz saxophonist Jason Polise, along with food and dancing. A raffle drawing also will be held for a $3,000 diamond ring donated by Turner’s Jewelry and Gifts.

December 28, 1996: Ruby Mountain FFA members Jennifer Bieroth and Amber Krenka received special recognition of their achievements in the National FFA Building Our American Communities Award Program last month at the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Mo.

December 30, 1996: Mud is not a problem for skiers wanting to take advantage of excellent conditions at the SnoBowl, said Charles Chester of the SnoBowl committee. Many skiers may not realize the parking lot at the ski area is covered with gravel, Chester said, and may be staying away out of fear of getting stuck. “The skiing is actually excellent,” Chester said. “When it rains in Elko as it has the last several days, it snows at the ski area and conditions continue to improve,” he said.

