Rewrite: News from past issues

November 5, 1969: Sale of a major portion of the J.C. Rose and Sons Inc. Ranch at Lee to Lee Wilson and Company, owner of adjacent ranching property, was concluded here this week with the recording of sale documents. Bud Rose, who managed the Rose Ranch since it was acquired by his family in 1965, has moved to the portion of the property retained and is establishing a hunting lodge and dude ranch operation. The property included in the sale to Wilson was started about 1909 by Charles C. and Frederick E. Drown, according to records at the Elko County Court House.

25 YEARS AGO

November 3, 1994: Paced by defending state champion Dana Garcia, Spring Creek High School’s girls’ cross country team is poised to win the Spartan’s first state team title in Saturday’s Nevada AA League state meet in Moapa Valley.

November 5, 1994: Raley’s in the Elko Junction shopping center has added three services, including one-hour photograph development and printing. The supermarket also has UPS shipping in the photo department, and a full-service Bank of America ATM has been installed near the grocery office.