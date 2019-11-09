Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 4, 1894: A large number of signs were disturbed Tuesday night, carts and dry goods boxes stood up in doorways, and many tricks performed.
November 4, 1894: A cold wave struck Elko Wednesday night, sending the mercury down to 2 below zero.
November 4, 1894: Mardis district is coming to the front at a lively rate and next Spring will undoubtedly witness quite a little settlement there. Hall & Hamill are putting up a gold quartz mill on Copper creek and constructing a big ditch to take water from the head of Copper creek.
100 YEARS AGO
November 3, 1919: But one of the coal dealers of Elko has any coal in their bins and this is going like hot cakes on a cold winter morning. The Elko Lumber company has sold out every pound they have, but have about sixty cords of wood on hand that will tide over the kitchen stoves for quite a long spell. The Verdi Lumber company has been sold out for several days and neither one of these firms have been able to get an additional supply. Both had several cars on the road, but the government has confiscated the coal for the use of the railroads.
November 3, 1919: A telephone message from Gold Creek this morning, relayed from Jarbidge was to the effect that at an early hour this morning a fire broke out in the Commercial club building, and swept by a high wind, destroyed that portion of the mining camp north of the club house to the lumber yards. This will include more than fifteen buildings, and means practically the business section of the camp.
November 5 1919: A mining deal of considerable importance was closed last week whereby ten of our leading local business men took over the famous Rip Vanwinkle mine on Lone Mountain. Last spring a group of business men including O.P. Ankeny, Morley Griswold, R.W. Hesson, C.W. Griswold, A.W Hesson, C.W. Mitchell, Warner Griswold, W.M. Weathers, U. Lani and Frank Middleton, took over the bond and lease, and during the past summer developed the property under the direction of Mr. Middleton.
75 YEARS AGO
November 6, 1944: An announcement was made here today by George Ogilvie that he has purchased the J.M. Prunty ranch in Charleston. The ranch is considered one of the finest in that territory and is among the ranches built up by the Prunty families over a period of years. Ogilvie will take possession of the ranch this fall, while Prunty plans to move to Elko. Ed Barry will be in charge of the property, while Ed Strickland will be in charge of the winter ranch.
November 6, 1944: The Young Peoples Society of the Presbyterian church recently elected officers as follows: president, Miss Betty Duval; vice-president, Bill Parry; secretary, Miss Theo Henry, and Miss Betty Lou Echegon, treasurer.
November 7, 1944: An oldfashioned box supper, held at the Upper Jack Creek station, operated by Pio Achabal, brought in $487.85 Saturday night for the Elko County National War Fund. Fancy wrapped boxes were sold from $5 to $115, after which dancing was enjoyed. Bing Crosby and his house guests were present and took part in the fun. An afghan, which was made by Mrs. Lee Reborse, brought in $100.
November 7, 1944: The Barrigar ranch at Lamoille has been purchased by Hillary Barnes of Deeth. The Barrigars are to give possession March 1, 1945.
50 YEARS AGO
November 3, 1969: Plans are nearing completion for the first annual “Korea and Vietnam Veterans” Night sponsored by Elko Gasper J. Salaz Post 2350, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Post Commander John Bottari announced that the co-chairmen for the event, Roy Kaiser and Harry Lipparelli will have more information about the program at which time Korea and Vietnam veterans will be honored.
November 3, 1969: Elko’s Centennial Float, built by Roger Mariani, Friday captured a special award during the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City. The parade was led by the Elko High School Band and Pep E Drill Team – which carried a large banner proclaiming Elko’s Centennial.
November 3, 1969: Mr. and Mrs. Moyal Kump of Corvalis, Oregon are parents of a girl born October 27. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Norman Feasel and paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Jay Kump, all of Elko.
November 4, 1969: The entire 1969 football season for the Elko High School Indians has boiled down to just one game – the contest against the Yerington Lions in Yerington. The Indians and the Lions will carry identical records, 6-1 in Nevada AA Conference play – into the game “for all the marbles.” The winner will be crowned league champions while the loser will slip to an “also-ran” position.
November 5, 1969: Sale of a major portion of the J.C. Rose and Sons Inc. Ranch at Lee to Lee Wilson and Company, owner of adjacent ranching property, was concluded here this week with the recording of sale documents. Bud Rose, who managed the Rose Ranch since it was acquired by his family in 1965, has moved to the portion of the property retained and is establishing a hunting lodge and dude ranch operation. The property included in the sale to Wilson was started about 1909 by Charles C. and Frederick E. Drown, according to records at the Elko County Court House.
25 YEARS AGO
November 3, 1994: Paced by defending state champion Dana Garcia, Spring Creek High School’s girls’ cross country team is poised to win the Spartan’s first state team title in Saturday’s Nevada AA League state meet in Moapa Valley.
November 5, 1994: Raley’s in the Elko Junction shopping center has added three services, including one-hour photograph development and printing. The supermarket also has UPS shipping in the photo department, and a full-service Bank of America ATM has been installed near the grocery office.
November 5, 1994: It was the winter of 1984 when Charlie Chester first came over a hill in the Adobe Range on his snowmobile and saw a vision of a winter paradise – a place where skiers could gather together to indulge in their favorite sport. His dream became a reality eight years later, when SnoBowl officially opened in December 1992 with a new road leading to the area and a rope tow to pull skiers up one of the hills. Today, the area has two ski runs and two rope tows, and workers recently groomed the slopes by removing some rock ledges and a hill at the bottom of the bowl. SnoBowl is a combined effort between Chester’s SnoBowl Committee, Elko Ski Club and volunteers from the community and what makes the project unique is that it’s been built entirely on donations, thanks to Chester’s tireless effort.
November 8, 1994: Greg Reeder, who guided Spring Creek High School’s first varsity football team in history to a 5-4 record this fall, was named coach of the year this week for the Nevada AA League’s central division.