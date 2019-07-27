125 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1894: During the thunder storm last Saturday a number of telegraph poles on the Tuscarora line were struck by lightning.
———
Messrs. Foley, Bartine and Grey, who were delegates to the Republican League Convention at Denver last month, were passengers on Monday morning’s west-bound train. They were tied up in Salt Lake City for two weeks.
100 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1919: Old Home Week began when some old towns, which for generations had been sending their children out into the cities and new settlements, called them back for a period of reunion with early associations. It was an occasion of very pretty sentiment. People would travel great distances to be present. Elko has sent out a great company of fine men and women into the world. The effort should periodically be made to draw them back for a renewal of old ties that should be dear to them.
July 21, 1919: Hunters who were out yesterday after sage hens report limit bags almost without exception. The sage hen crop is especially good this year all over the county.
July 21, 1919: A petition is being circulated by the members of the Elko fire company, asking that the money remaining from the Fourth of July celebration be used for the purchase of an electric siren to be placed on the fire house. The fire bell has been found to be almost worthless in sound a fire alarm and the need of a siren is imperative to inform the public when a fire breaks out.
July 25, 1919: The chief of the fire department respectfully asks that during a fire that the people leave the hose alone as they interfere with the volunteer firemen. There is no doubt but in their eagerness to assist the spectators go to excess.
75 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1944: An announcement was made today that the Dupont Pharmacy has been appointed as a franchise outlet for the new Zenith Radionic Hearing Aid. The hearing aid is priced at $40, ready to wear, complete in each detail. Demonstrations will be given at Dupont’s.
July 25, 1944: A new feature will be added to entertainment at the Nevada Livestock Show and Elko County Fair, September 1-4 this year, according to fair officials. The new feature will be team roping, something which will give the cowboys of Elko county an opportunity to display their skill with the rope, just alike they use it on the range.
July 26, 1944: The Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary met Tuesday evening in the Moose hall, Mabel Boggan presided. A new patriotic instructor’s flag was purchased and used for the first time. The veterans who attended their meeting were invited by the auxiliary to have refreshments with the ladies — the committee was Elsie Phillips, Helen Echegon, and Laura Bronson.
50 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1969: Members of the Elko High School Band of Indians left this morning for their appearance tomorrow in the “Days of ’47” parade in Salt Lake City as the official centennial representatives of Elko. Two busloads of musicians made the trip to Utah under the leadership of Wayne Skeem high school band director.
July 23, 1969: Southern Pacific today announced plans for tri-weekly, instead of daily, operation of its City of San Francisco passenger train effective as soon as possible. “Obviously, former patrons of this service now are using faster or more flexible forms of transportation.”
July 24, 1969: G.E. “Chris” Christean, manager of the Elko All Star team which will enter the upcoming Pacific Southwest Babe Ruth Regional Baseball Tournament, today announced his team roster. The 15 boys who will represent the Elko County League in the tournament and the teams they played for during the regular season are: Nathan George, Pilots; Ricky Gallegos, Cowboys; Richard Gomez, Indians; Larry Bain, Bankers; Mitch Wood, Winnemucca; Jake Chavez, Battle Mountain; Jet Carpenter, Pilots; Fred Skivington, Indians; Paul Vesco, Winnemucca; Craig Roberts, Battle Mountain; Robert Morley, Pilots; Jerry Oki, Cowboys; Charles Williams, Indians; Bo Young, Battle Mountain; Dan Jayo, Indians; Robert Regnier, who played for the Indians during the regular season, was named as the team’s alternate. The team’s coaches are George Morley and Steve Hernandez.
July 25, 1969: Jess Goicoechea of Elko has been re-appointed as a member of the Nevada Board of Forestry and Fire Control, according to an announcement by Gov. Paul Laxalt. Goicoechea, a rancher in the North Fork area was among 27 Nevadans appointed by Gov. Laxalt to various state boards and commissions.
25 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1994: Despite occasional bouts of rain, more than 400 people turned out to “discover” Jarbidge Friday through Sunday during a festival of cowboy music, dancing, chili, outfitter and muzzleloader demonstrations, arts and crafts and buggy rides, reported organizer Claudia Reese. The weekend’s events were the fourth year Reese and Tsawhawbitts Ranch Bed and Breakfast owner Krinn McCoy put on Discover Jarbidge Days to attract visitors to the unique old mining town nestled in the Jarbidge Mountains in northern Elko County.
July 26, 1994: Three Spring Creek players scored high in the Nevada Women’s Golf Association Tournament held July 19-20 in Winnemucca. In the tied flight, Barb Robinson captured the net title and Linda Zunino was second in the gross standing. In the fifth flight, Donna Fairchild was second in the net rankings.
July 27, 1994: Celia Collins of Elko captured the overall championship in the Northern Nevada Women’s Golf Championship, which was held last week in Winnemucca. Collins shot a 155 in the two-day event after placing runner-up the previous two years. Barb Galloway finished second in the championship flight’s gross standing.
July 27, 1994: In a unanimous vote yesterday, Elko County School District trustees chose Marcia Bandera to become the district’s new superintendent, making her the first woman to hold the post. Bandera will move officially into the office in January when Superintendent Paul Billings retires.
