125 YEARS AGO
February 10, 1894: The hard times do not seem to have hurt the Elko Chinamen, as they are firing off more crackers and bombs this year than usual.
———
The groundhog saw his shadow all right on the 1st and we shall now have to lay in a new supply of wood. In other words, we are to have six weeks more of winter weather.
———
C.H. Sproule and son, Herbert, departed on yesterday’s morning train for San Francisco to meet a niece from Portland, Oregon, who is coming on a visit to Elko. They will take in — or be taken in by the Midwinter Fair and return home Wednesday.
———
Henderson Green has been laid up most of the week with a severe attack of the grip.
———
The Midwinter Fair will be extended a month beyond the time first proposed. The managers have decided as there was a delay of a month in opening that it should be made up on the other end. The Fair will not close until July 31st, and probably not until August.
100 YEARS AGO
February 11, 1919: The farmers of Lamoille are making great preparations for the coming poultry show next Saturday afternoon. No cash prizes will be given but ribbons will be awarded and everybody is invited to participate, as no entrance fee will be charged. Prof. Lyon of the state university will deliver an address in the evening.
February 12, 1919: Sheriff Harris has been busy trying to find the owners of the 16 head of horses recovered when the officers captured the two horse thieves at Halleck. There are a number of brands, that were published in the Free Press in our first account, but up to the present time the ownership of but one horse has been definitely determined. It is believed that all of the horses belong to Ben Larios, who has a ranch on the edge of the Diamond A desert, and an effort is being made to get into communication with him today.
February 14, 1919: The high school basketball team left this morning for Deeth and will play the Starr Valley team at the valley school house tonight. They were accompanied by quite a number of the students, who will cheer the boys and attend the dance to be given after the game.
———
A telephone message from the Lamoille power station stated that the snow since the recent storm was measured last evening and was found to be 24 inches on the level three miles up from the station and nearly four inches near the power house. This is close to normal, and insures a plentiful supply of water for next year’s irrigation.
75 YEARS AGO
February 11, 1944: The gun — a 22-calibre special revolver, that was used by Luther Jones in 1936, to shoot and kill five men in a cabin just west of Elko, was released this morning by a court order to Capt. John Martin, who will use it to train soldiers in war work. It was in October, 1936, that a stranger by the name of Luther Jones ran amuck in a murder frenzy, and before he had finished had shot and killed five men, some of them prominent stockmen, using a small 22-calibre revolver. Jones was captured in Carlin, tried and convicted, and was put to death in the gas chamber in Carson City, in 1937.
February 14, 1944: The H.C. Stevens Co., through its manager Ray Sabala, recently contributed toward the Elko county quota in the fourth war loan drive by purchasing a $5,000 bond. The company is doing this wherever they have a store.
February 16, 1944: County Game Warden Harry Elliott, who was appointed last year, is now preparing his annual report for the county commissioners, but the following are a few of the most interesting items. Last season, Elliott says, they planted 475,000 fingerlings in streams and lakes throughout the county. Elko County has nearly 3,000 miles of fishable streams, most of them being on the national forest, and a large number of lakes in the mountains, all of which have been planted in recent years. Last year 2,553 men and women took out fishing licenses in Elko county.
50 YEARS AGO
February 10, 1969: Officials of the First Presbyterian Church honored the four Eagle Scouts of Troop 52 with presentation of an Eagle Scout Plaque during church services Sunday. The plaque was presented by Dr. Hugh Collett on behalf of Danny Loncar, Reece Harper, Steve Sutherland and Craig Kerth. Collett noted that achievement of Eagle Scout rank requires “such ability, hard work, determination and dedication that only a few achieve this highest level of scouting. Nationally, an average of one percent of all boys involved in scouting achieve Eagle Rank. Collett pointed out Troop 52 has bested this average with four Eagle Scouts out of 42 troop members. The troop is sponsored by the Presbyterian Church, Charles Knight is scoutmaster for the group.
———
The Ruby Valley Volunteer Fire Department received its articles of incorporation Friday, becoming the third new fire department in the county set up in the past year. The others were Lamoille and Mountain City. The fire departments were organized through the efforts of the Nevada Division of Forestry. New officers of the Ruby Valley department are Don Duval, president; Oreal (Slim) Saxton, vice-president; Russell Phillips, secretary-treasurer; Calvin Wines, fire chief; Allen Sharp, second assistant chief; Buster Wines, third assistant chief.
February 12, 1969: Bill Sheen, 40, owner of Reardon Plumbing and Heating in Elko, was named “Boss of the Year” by Elko Jaycees at the local service club’s Monday meeting at the Topper Steak House. Sheen won out over eight other local candidates for the honor and is now eligible to enter the nation Jaycees “Boss of the Year” competition.
25 YEARS AGO
February 12, 1994: NAPA Auto Parts in Elko is under new ownership. Lowell and Arlene Stokem and their son Craig Stokem and his wife Laurie, purchased the store from Mike Gallagher and are leasing the building from him. They sold their NAPA store in Sparks, which they operated for 15 years, to move to Elko. “We like smaller towns,” said Craig Stokem. The NAPA store at 331 12th St., features auto parts, tools and accessories.
———
Newmont Gold Company donated $1,100 to the Elko High School soccer program for the purchase of travel bags and game balls for the boy’s team and next year’s new girls’ team.
February 16, 1994: After 29 years of teaching and coaching, Elko High School basketball coach Ted Burner is hanging up his whistle and going out a winner. Burner, a former player and graduate of EHS, will guide the EHS junior varsity girls’ team through its last two games this weekend. Elko’s JV girls go into the final series with a perfect record of 24-0 (15-0 conference). Burner’s teams have won 26 straight games dating to last season. Burner said he and his wife, Cheryl, may pursue some business ventures after he retires from teaching history at EHS.
